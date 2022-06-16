Hemdee on the brink of stardom yet again

US-based Ugandan film actor and producer Hemdee Kiwanuka is on brink of stardom yet again.

According to the popular Hollywood newspaper, Hemdee Kiwanuka is currently manning an action-packed movie; MR-9 featuring popular Captain America, The Purge, and Copshop star, Frank Grillo.

The cast joining Frank Grillo in Asif Akbar’s spy thriller MR-9, which is now underway are; Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight), ABM Sumon (Dhoka), and Matt Passmore (Jigsaw).

Also starring in MR-9 will be; Sakshi Pradhan (Poison), Niko Foster (Army Of One), Omi Vaidya (3 Idiots), Oleg Prudius (Wolf Warrior 2), Jackie Siegel (The Queen of Versailles), Anisur Rahman Milon (The Last Thakur) and Shahidul Alam Sachchu.

Teaming up with fellow producers; Al Bravo, Colin Bates, Akbar, Philip Tan, and Abdul Aziz, and executive producers; Niko Foster, Peter Nguyen, and Phillip B. Goldfine, Hemdee’s forthcoming project shooting is already in progress in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Bangladesh.

The spy action-thriller by writer-director Asif Akbar roots from the famous original first novel Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar (Demolition Hill) written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain. Hussain published 550 novels published in the series, which is influenced by the James Bond franchise.

The phenomenal movie script is maintained private to the crew as of now, but it's closely believed that Grillo will play the nemesis of secret agent Rana code name MR-9 of the Bangladesh Counter-Intelligence Agency.

The screenplay for the film has been adapted by Akbar, Aziz, and Nazim Ud Daula from the first novel Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar, originally published in 1966.

Reputable production houses: Chasing Butterflies Pictures, LA-based Al Bravo Films and MR-9 Films, and Bangladeshi-based Jaaz Multimedia, are the main brains to see the highly anticipated movie produced.

The famous Grillo is starring in the upcoming Lionsgate film; Paradise Highway alongside Morgan Freeman and Ambi Pictures biopic Lamborghini, playing founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Niko Foster (L) and Michael Jai White (R)

Hemdee Kiwanuka, son of legendary Ugandan female singer Halima Namakula continues to land remarkable strides in his career against all odds.

He is recalled recently to have teamed up with Asif Akabar and Al Bravo of AL Bravo Films to produce “Skeleton In The Closet” movie. “Skeleton In The Closet” movie cast included; Terrace Howard of “Empire” and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Hemdee Kiwanuka has master-minded production of countless movies like; Army Of One, Love Collision, The Dark Within, Redwood Massacre, and many more.