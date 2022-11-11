Holy Spirit guided my trip to Uganda, says Nigeria's Ada Ehi

Nigerian Gospel music star, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi arrived in Kampala on Thursday for her long-awaited concert happening at the Hockey Grounds, Lugogo on November 11.

Excited to Bless Ugandans with her elevating worship and praise sessions, the Congratulations singer said her trip had been guided by Holy Spirit.

“While I was prepping for the programme, one of my esteemed ministers gave me a word for Uganda. Yesterday, I saw another huge impression on my spirit upon the event and a confirmation of the word while praying with my prayer group,” a visibly excited Ehi said.

“This is beyond a concert. We are expecting a mighty move of God’s spirit. When God wants to do something, when there is going to be a corporate release, he first gathers the people together,” she added.

The Spirit TV management who are part of the organisers said the concert was supposed to have happened in 2019 but the preparations were suspended because of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

To this, the ‘Only you Jesus’ singer argues devil has had several attempts to frustrate the music show which, according to her will be a testimony since it is finally happening, even amid the Ebola outbreak that has infected several people.

When asked about any prospective collaborations with Ugandan gospel musicians, Ehi said her music projects are inspired by the Holy Spirit, and not by her own might.

“I get this question every time I go to another country. I cannot do collaborations everywhere I go because I am not the Holy Ghost. I am open to collaborations and I have done many of them recently, but only as I am led to by the Holy Spirit. Uganda is the Lord’s, and it is his to promote,” she said.

Dubbed ‘Ada live in Kampala’ , the Spirit Media Group-organized concert will, alongside Ehi, host other local artists including Wilson Bugembe, Twina Herbert, Exodus, Levixone, Copy Bly, and Gabie Ntaate among others.

After performing in Kampala on November 11, the Groove Award for Western Africa Artist of the Year winner, will proceed to Mbarara at the Kakyeka Stadium to perform on Saturday, November 12, 2022.