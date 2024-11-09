How filmmakers can boost local economy

Film is a sensory medium that the viewer fully immerses themselves in. As they follow the characters who capture their imagination subliminally, they absorb other elements of Uganda’s culture, heritage, colours and food that a film director cleverly crafts within the story as subtext.

Agreeably, filmmaker James King Bagyenzi observes that this results in a residual hunger, once the story is told, for a viewer thousands of miles away to come and relive the experience.

“Every nation is unique and the power of film to immerse viewers in an intimate way to a people’s way of life that they have held on to for thousands of years in my view lends a vibrant character to the telling of any good film,” explains Bagyenzi, founder and lead director of Reel Impact Foundation, Kabale.

Film has the power to market Uganda in countless ways such as showcasing the country’s breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, vibrant way of life, and diverse wildlife. The visibility of Uganda’s beautiful facets can attract international film productions, boost investment in national infrastructure and, as filmmaker, Leonard Amanya offers, film has the power to create valuable employment opportunities for the local population.

According to film producer, director and scriptwriter, Cissy Nalumansi, film has the unique ability to highlight the rich and interesting features of a country. “My story contrasts between the verdant, green landscape of Kampala and Entebbe and the drought-stricken areas of the northern region in Uganda, so there is a lot of scenery to thirst for, all while empowering a Ugandan girl to create a local solution for a local crisis.”

Uganda’s tourism attractions are a visual inspiration. Christened the Pearl of Africa , the East African country is home to Mountain Rwenzori, which has one of Africa’s highest ranges; the source of the world’s longest river, the Nile; Africa’s biggest fresh water body, Lake Victoria; the world’s largest population of mountain gorillas; the big five found in the country’s 10 national parks and game reserves, among others. “I still believe that we can compete favourably with actors from other African countries. Just watch Sometimes in April, Silent Army and even Queen of Katwe. I could go on and on. Our biggest setback is not having enough exposure,” Joanitah Bewulira-Wandera, seasoned actress who insists a tiny sliver of Uganda ends up in motion pictures, argues.

“Through showcasing our country’s culture, music, fashion and food, their presence in heartfelt Ugandan stories will pull anyone to want and to experience it,” filmmaker and producer Allan Manzi observes. Amanya says he “always emphasises our country’s picturesque beauty in the script development stage.”

“I’ve highlighted the Bujagali Bridge in Jinja, showcased Uganda’s lush, green landscapes, and showcased our rich culture through traditional attire, local music, and folklore,” the film producer tells Saturday Monitor. Born and based in Kabale, Bagyenzi notes that the scenery of western Uganda is a visual network of rolling hills that tower over us, the lush greenery, the serene lava dammed lakes, the animals in the wild, misty mornings, the forest canopy of Bwindi forests. Bagyenzi admits the part of Uganda is a truly special landscape that offers filmmakers powerful settings for their films.

The government might, however, want to create a more conducive environment for filmmakers to consider Uganda as a competitive location. Reports indicate that Queen of Katwe was partly shot in South Africa owing to prohibitively high taxes the filmmakers were required to pay.