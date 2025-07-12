How it went down at Emin Pasha’s Equatoria opening

Cocktail parties can make you feel like you have arrived, like everything is kawa after all. You feel fortunate to rub shoulders with the cream of the land. Because people at cocktail parties tend to carry themselves like they are the cream of the land. Who knows? Perhaps they are. They also tend to be at their best behaviour; great moods, friendly and well-dressed. Men saunter in dressed business suits or pristine linen shirts. Such men will often wear fedoras or cowboy hats to polish their look and they often smell like a new car.

Such men rock pink pants and momentarily transform them into vestments of rugged masculinity. The ladies at these parties are stunning. On top of smelling like roses at sunrise, they tend to look like they just stepped out of a spa; immaculate make-up, luscious hair and outfits that make your heart skip a beat.

The grand opening of Emin Pasha’s new fine dining restaurant, Equatoria, last weekend was one such party and then some.

Guests

At 6 pm, on Saturday June 5, doors swung open to the invite-only cocktail party. In a short time, the gardens filled up with guests, many of them keen on taking selfies. First, it was the younger guests, doing their TikTok videos and Snapchat photo shoots. These tended to favour the outdoors furniture under the twinkly lights, near and around the photo wall area. The more dignified, high level guests like deputy governor Bank of Uganda, Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, former CEO of Uganda Tourism Board, Lilly Ajarova and countless diplomats and expats trickled in as the evening slowly entered the twilight. These headed to indoor dinner tables, far away from the vibrant.

New money socialites like Sonia Anena, Monalisa Umutoni (Mona Faces), Tracy Kakuru (Nkwanzee), Deedan Muyira, Juan Isabirye, and Racheal Alexis were some of the many online influencers at the event. This was on top of all the television camera operators with their respective gossip TV presenters.

The treats

Fancy juices were handed out to guests at the entrance. The bar manager understood the assignment. Introducing guests to non-alcoholic options earlier on is always a class act. By 8pm, all the dinner tables inside, garden sofas, outside and the fancy cocktail tables everywhere were full of guests. Red wine seemed to be on high demand compared to any other alcoholic beverage, probably because there were more women guests. The refined men in the building, the type that wore white line pants, were mostly drinking expensive whiskies with their snacks, while the rougher ones like yours truly were guzzling beer.

Waitresses were seen offering water to guests, a nice gesture to keep everyone from going over the cliff. The savoury cocktail treats were something of a culinary wonder. We were getting a taste of fine dining in bite-sized portions on sticks. An assortment of tiny pies, little sand witches, stuffed snacks, meatballs, mini barbeques and all manner of fruit kept flowing all evening.

Avant-garde entertainment