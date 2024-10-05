How Lin Ya Qum is breathing life into art

For the last one and half years, Lin Ya Qum has created 300 traditional Chinese and oil paintings. Each art piece speaks dedication and passion.

Her living room, an intimate gallery of vibrant colours and detailed brushwork, welcomes guests with paintings, adorning the walls and others carefully kept.

Qum’s artistic journey started in the Maldives, where she and her husband, Zhang Lizhong, lived before his posting to Uganda as the Chinese ambassador.

Surrounded by beautiful ocean views, the Maldives became her muse. The clear waters, regular waves, and the fluttering of seabirds stirred something within her. She carried this inspiration with her when she arrived in Uganda and every memory of the ocean fuelled her desire to bring nature to life through painting.

Although she once wanted to become a writer, Qum did not fully immerse herself in her creative aspirations, until the global lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The sudden quiet of the world offered her the perfect opportunity to begin weaving together words and art.

“When I first arrived in Uganda, I was isolated by quarantine measures. My only companions were flowers blooming outside,” she recalls. “In those early days, I painted floral scenes and found comfort and connection in their beauty,” she adds.

Her early works, filled with delicate blossoms and intricate leaves, mirrored the solitude and quiet connection she felt with nature. For Qum, art became more than just a pastime—it became an expression of her soul, a release from the constraints of writing.

"Writing demands so much thought," she explains, "but painting allowed my imagination to fly. It was a way to do something different, something that came more naturally."

She often paints with her husband in mind, blending elements of Chinese and Ugandan culture in a unique artistic fusion.

"My husband’s tasks as an ambassador are quite daunting. Paintings is my way of reminding him that I am here, offering him my support in my own way,” she shares.

A deep love for Uganda

The first time Lin Ya Qum laid her eyes on the River Nile, its vastness and the glow of the sunrise mesmerised her. She felt a connection to the land and its people. This sight inspired her to channel even more of her passion into art.

“I paint quickly when I am moved,” she says, her hands mimicking the swift strokes of a brush. “When I love someone or something deeply, like when I paint my husband or his friends, I work fast. Emotions pour out onto the painting,” she says.

Qum has travelled across Uganda, capturing the country's diverse beauty in her artwork. From the striking landscapes of Karamoja to the Kingfisher oil fields in Kikuube, her work showcases the unique elements of our environment. During a visit to Karamoja, she was fascinated by the traditional huts and the warm welcome she received from the people, deepening her affection for the country.

Her painting process reflects that connection—each brushstroke feels like a homage to the land she has come to love. Her most memorable experiences was organising a student painting competition, where she worked closely with local artists to foster creativity in young minds. She also visited Seeta High School to demonstrate her techniques, sparking interest in the next generation of artists.

Qum has not only immersed herself in Uganda’s beauty, but has also connected with local talent. Collaborating with artists such as Bruno Ruganzu, a lecturer at Kyambogo University, she has blended Ugandan and Chinese elements into a single canvas, creating a visual dialogue between two distinct cultures.

A ripple of influence

Qum’s paintings have had a profound impact on both the Chinese and Ugandan communities. Her work transcends borders, becoming a bridge between the two nations. Last year, she was invited to an art salon in Beijing, where she showcased her traditional art pieces.

“On the National Day in China, we exhibited Chinese paintings. This year, we will shift focus to oil paintings, showcasing a new chapter in my work,” she reveals.

Her highlight in the art journey is when two of her art sets were showcased during the temple fire celebrations in China, a tradition deeply rooted in the Chinese culture. Both sets were bought by members of the Chinese manufacturing community for Shs25 million.Her joy was beyond the monetary value. The proceeds were donated to a local orphanage, funding the purchase of sewing machines to support young people to gain skills.

Through workshops and exhibitions, Qum continues to offer students skills to pursue their own artistic paths. Her generosity and willingness to share her talents have created a ripple effect, uplifting communities both in Uganda and back in China.

Patriotism in art

On China’s National—a celebration dating back to 1949, Qum plans something new and exciting for the event. Her art has become her way of communicating with local people, showing them the rich cultural exchange that has taken place while she and her family have been in the country.

“We will host diplomats and government officials, celebrating the connections we have made. I will also showcase the art I have created here, reflecting our life in Uganda,” she says with anticipation.