How Lokong is singing against climate change

“Music cannot bring rain. But it can plant the idea that does,” Sarah Lokong says. In the dry, dusty plains of Kotido, where the earth is cracked and the rains rarely come, Lokong is using her voice to do something no policy or poster ever could. She is singing for the land, softly but firmly, about trees, hope, and survival.

Her song, A Billion Trees, is more than melody. It is a message, mission, and movement which is born out of the urgent need to respond to climate change in Karamoja, one of Uganda’s most environmentally vulnerable regions.

“People did not know that cutting trees was making the drought worse. They just needed firewood or charcoal to live. But no one had explained the cost,” Lokong says. Now, through music, she is explaining, educating and mobilising. And slowly, through village meetings, radio broadcasts, and community planting days, Lokong is helping people connect their actions to the changing climate, and to the solution buried in the soil, a tree.

Musical background

Born in the 1970s, Lokong grew up in Kotido District in a family led by a pastor and retired colonel. Her early years were shaped by sermons, song and soil. She remembers a greener Karamoja and a time when rains that came on time, fields that yielded food, and livestock that thrived. She recounts: “We used to plant and harvest with ease. Now, you plant and you pray.”

That steady decline did not just dry the land but stirred her conscience. The Karamoja she knows today is brittle. Over the years, widespread deforestation, charcoal burning, and shifting weather patterns have turned it from pasture to dust bowl. Droughts are longer. Harvests are fewer, which has made hunger almost routine.

In 2022, more than 500, 000 people in Karamoja were classified as acutely food insecure, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) warns that Karamoja’s vulnerability to climate shocks continues to worsen, driven by rising temperatures, poor land use, and a rapidly shrinking forest cover. Lokong says the problem was hidden in plain sight. “People cut trees to survive. For cooking, fencing, selling charcoal. But they didn’t know they were destroying the future.”

Taking action

That realisation led her to apply for a grant from the Kuonyesha Art Fund in 2023. With their support, she composed and recorded A Billion Trees, a song that blends environmental education with the oral traditions of the Karimojong. Its chorus, Odupangi kito, which means “Let us plant trees” has become a chant of transformation. But Lokong does not stop at singing. She walks the talk. She visits villages, speaks at community gatherings, and joins residents to dig holes and plant saplings.

“When you plant a tree, you are not just planting shade. You are planting rain, food, and a future,” she explains. The idea for A Billion Trees did not just come from observation.

It was inspired by action, particularly Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. That campaign aims to plant 50 billion trees by 2026 and is already reporting results of increased rainfall, revived water sources, and growing forests.

“I saw videos of rivers coming back, bees returning, crops thriving. I said, this is what we need in Karamoja,” she shares.

Lokong’s goal is to make the campaign regional by tapping into her wider Ateker community,an indigenous cultural network spanning Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, and Tanzania. “We are one people. Nyangatom in Ethiopia, Toposa in South Sudan, Turkana in Kenya, Maasai in Tanzania, and the Karamojong here in Uganda. We all face the same climate problems. So, let’s also share the solutions.”

Government efforts

While grassroots movements like Lokong’s are sprouting across the country, Uganda has also ramped up its national climate agenda. In 2021, the government passed the National Climate Change Act, designed to integrate climate planning into development processes. Under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Uganda has committed to reducing emissions by 24.7 percent and restoring 2.5 million hectares of forest by 2030.

Initiatives such as Greening Uganda, Preserving the Rwenzoris, and stricter bans on wetland encroachment and charcoal burning reflect a growing awareness. In 2023, President Museveni called for accelerated tree-planting across all regions. But despite these policies, implementation remains a challenge, especially in remote regions like Karamoja.

Lokong says: “The government has good ideas, but they do not reach every village. Music can.”

In Karamoja, where literacy levels are low and oral culture is strong, music remains a trusted messenger.

“A song is not just entertainment. It teaches, it reminds, it stays in people’s minds,” Lokong says. “When they hear it on the radio or at a gathering, they listen. They sing along. And they begin to understand.”

A Billion Trees has become popular on local radio stations, at church events, and in community forums. Youth groups now use it as part of their sensitisation drives. Children sing its chorus as they water mango seedlings outside their schools. In a place where reforestation once sounded like a foreign concept, it’s slowly becoming a familiar chorus.

Revolution

Lokong’s leadership is also a revolution in itself. In pastoralist cultures, women are often left out of political or environmental decision-making. But in matters of food security, water access, and community health, women are always on the frontlines.

“When children cry from hunger, it is the mothers who must find solutions,” Lokong says. “So, women must also lead the climate conversation.” Her influence has opened doors for more women to participate in local environmental committees, tree nursery groups, and community-led resilience projects.

Plans

Lokong dreams of launching an Ateker Climate Arts Festival, bringing together musicians, dancers, and elders to create a movement through culture. But her biggest dream is to leave a greener Karamoja than the one she grew up in. “Our land may be dry, but our spirit is not,” she says. “If we plant now, our grandchildren will harvest.” Her work reminds us that environmental protection is not just about laws and targets; it’s about local champions with muddy hands and clear hearts. “We do not need to wait for big donors or big programmes,” she says. “We just need to start. One tree at a time.”

In a world of carbon credits and climate pledges, Lokong’s message is refreshingly grounded: plant, sing, teach, and repeat. As the sun dips over Kotido, Lokong stands beneath a small neem tree she helped plant last season. Around her, children are watering saplings, singing quietly. The dust still dances in the wind, but now, there is green. There is growth.

“It starts small,” she says. “But the rain will come. The shade will spread. And the songs will stay.”