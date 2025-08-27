How Shamil Cruz turned social media hustle into a thriving career

At just 28 years old, Shamil Wamala popularly known as Shamil Cruz Updates has carved out a name as one of Uganda’s most sought-after social media bloggers and influencers.

With over 2.6 million followers and 75 million likes on TikTok alone, Shamil has mastered the art of online storytelling and brand promotion. “I have been blogging on TikTok for three years,” he says with pride. “It has opened doors for me locally and internationally.”

From his hustle, Shamil now enjoys a comfortable lifestyle in Kampala and has acquired assets that reflect his hard work. More importantly, he has cultivated a network of high-profile friends and collaborators who constantly inspire his personal and professional growth.

Over the years, he has partnered with leading brands such as Jollo Quality Properties, Nova Skin Care Products, and Century Properties. His platforms have become a launchpad for music promotion, brand endorsements, and digital campaigns.

Currently, Shamil works as an online media associate with the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) in Kyambogo, headed by Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo. Looking ahead, he is already preparing to leverage his platforms for the 2026 Uganda elections. “I will be broadcasting the elections online using my social media pages,” he reveals.

Born on December 3, 1996, Shamil grew up with both parents, who are still alive. At just 18, he left home to chart his own path, a journey that has since made him a household name in Uganda’s digital space.

But he is far from done. “I want to spread my wings more internationally and professionally. I need to get more international gigs and expand my work beyond borders,” he says.

With his influence already stretching beyond Uganda, and his determination to take on global projects, Shamil Cruz Updates is undoubtedly a name to watch in Africa’s fast-growing digital economy.



