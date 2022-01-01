Huddah Monroe’s rise to a strong Business woman

When twenty six year old beauty entrepreneur and influencer Huddah Monroe, real name, Alhuda Sonie Njoroge, left her family home in Kajiado, Kenya, in her teen years, she had no idea where life would lead her.

She was running away from a violent step father, desperate to be somewhere else, even if it meant sleeping inside the street trenches.

She worked several jobs to be able to fend for herself, starting out as a secretary in an architecture company in Kenya, and later joining the modeling world. She appeared in many music videos to raise school fees and pay house rent with the help of her mother.

“My mother offered me a lot of support. She would tell me that whatever we were going through was not the end of the world. She encouraged me to keep going and yeah, her words pushed me.”

Appearing in music videos earned her a bit of fame, but her major breakthrough came in 2013 when she represented her home country, Kenya, in the Big Brother Africa, a reality show that happened in South Africa. The show was one of the most watched reality shows in Africa.





She rode on the exposure gained to establish different business ventures, and to build her personal brand. Huddah is currently one of the most followed East Africans, boosting a following of over 2.2millio with her net worth is valued at over $5million.





Cutting her teeth in business





Huddah learned her way with money early on in life. From her first salary from the secretarial job, she knew she had to multiply it rather than waste it away. She is always looking for opportunities to build her earning muscle, and it is this attitude that has fueled her to launch a string of businesses including; a fashion line under which she has a list of brands; body by Huddah, a lingerie brand, Rebel Nairobi and Huddah Clothing which deals in Muslim wear.

She has also been able to turn her social media power into a business. She is currently the biggest social digital influencer in East Africa. A number of big brands collaborate with her to sell their products and services. She has worked as a brand ambassador for several brands, including alcohol powerhouse, Luc Belaire, Brighten Mi and others.

Huddah also had her hand in real estate, she dabs in real estate consultancy through her company

Huddah Luxury based in Dubai. She is also into farming in Kenya.