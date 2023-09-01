I am either too stubborn or I am doing the right thing -Navio

Daniel Lubwama Kigozi alias Navio is one of the founding members of celebrated hip hop group Klear Kut. 20 years since Navio went solo, he will be celebrating the fete with a concert at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala. Much as the artist has had concerts before, the one this year coincides with the Hip Hop at 50 festivities around the world.

“It beats my understanding how everything could have lined up the way it has. 50 years of hip hop coming in where I also get invited as one of the few African artistes to represent for the Hennessey event at the Hall Des Lumieres in New York,” he says.

American rapper Nas, has collaborated with the cognac brand various number of times, this year, it was in the celebration of the 50 years of the hip hop culture. The concert that took place in New York had Navio in the tick of it, alongside five other African invitees.

“I got invited to the BET, I got to celebrate 20 years in the music business, all happening this year alone and this for me is a blessing. All those late nights, missing time with my family wasn’t for nothing. Some people have taken notice. I am humbled,” he says.

First concert in eight years

The last time Navio held a concert, was at the Garden City Rooftop for Njogereza in 2016. He says this was mainly because he wanted to give his family time he felt he had denied them through the years.

“I have been working and performing every weekend since 1999. So in my mind I needed to take a break, do my thing and raise my children. My first son was born in 2009, that’s when I dropped Bugumu. I had my second child in 2017 and the other one in 2019. My plan was to give two or three years to these guys, my music is going to be there because I have built a legacy,” he says.

Hip hop is relatively a persistent music genre in Africa, in different countries rappers do it for some time before abandoning it for professions that can pay bills. Others end up jumping onto other music genres such as Afrobeats. In fact, last year, Nigerian singer WizKid commented that the genre was dead.

Kigozi says staying around for long is not only a win for him but for Uganda, East Africa and the continent at large.

“It’s an African win for a brand that has stood the taste of time because we are not like a soda company, all we have is our own attitudes so to keep people’s attention for all these years is amazing. It’s unprecedented, sometimes I am either too stubborn to be doing it for too long or I am doing the right thing,” he says.

Hip hop in Uganda

In celebration of 50 years of hip hop, Navio and his team have decided to have two different sessions in this concert. A live band session and a deejay session.

“I have to salute the deejay. The DJ element has to be a part of the show. However, since I brought the live band to urban music, I believe I have to do a set. So I am going to do a semi-live band first and then switch to 50 years of hip hop with deejays, emcees,” he emphasizes.

DJs are a vital part of hip hop’s formative days. Usually considered the heartbeat of the genre, it is believed that the world owes today’s hip hop scene to them.

Long before emcees dominated beats with their vocal talent, DJs were experimenting with hip-hop sounds by scratching and manipulating records to create their own versions of popular melodies. It’s no debate that fore founding disk jockeys like Grandmaster Flash, Afrika Bambaataa, and DJ Herc had the most profound influence on the development of hip-hop culture.

Stories of Uganda’s hip hop are sketchy, little is known about the country is trip to the rhymes. Some hip hop activists such as Silas Balabyekubo, alias Babaluku, have said that rap and rhymes have always been embedded in African folklore.

But modern Ugandan rap is however, traced back to the halls of Makerere University in the 1990s. Among those from Makerere were Ibraw, Kwesto Nsiggo Blakk and Lumix Da Don. Together, they formed Snag’O. Then there was the duo of Sylvester and Abramz and the Bataka Squad that comprised Saba Saba (Krazy Native), Lyrical G, Chagga, Babaluku, and Big Poppa Momo MC.

Kigozi believes hip hop would have been a big cultural player if all stakeholders had done their part in grooming others.

“Some of the big players have not done their part in grooming but on my part, I gave you Keko, Unique, Don Mc, Klear Kut and you have other artiste like GNL who gave you Mun G and Big Tril so I feel on my part, I have done what I needed to do,” he says.

He add that the genre itself was huge in Uganda just as the rest of the world but what happened is that during their breakthrough, they were teenagers. Artistes Lyrical G, Klear Kut, Bataka, DJ Momo among others had school to attend, which left a big vacuum.

This left room for reggae and dancehall to take root. Hip hop, however, wasn’t done yet, there was a resurgence in 2008 when many of the previously teenage rappers were done with school.

This saw the rise of rappers, Navio and The Mith who had been in Klear Kut together. But a lot had been happening on the scene as far as culture was concerned, thanks to movements such as Bavubuka, street dance and wear that become popular in youth centres. Xenson was changing the face of city walls with graffiti and of course, the emergence of the Hip hop Canvas, a programme that brought together up and coming rappers on an annual album.

It was through the Hip Hop Canvas that the public had been introduced to artistes GNL Zamba, SP Omugunjule, Qute Kaye, Nick Nola, Priority, Saint CA and Young Nick, among others.

But unfortunately, as these projects were being churned out, the market had already been deep-rooted in dancehall.

Despite that, Kigozi says hip hop fans have always been around and have given enough support to new rappers such as Fik Fameica, Feffe Bussi, Gravity, Recho Ray, Da Agent, among others.

He, however, says hip hop has evolved over the years because the things artistes like St Maximin, Tucker HD, Feffe Bussi are doing with their word play, the free styles are real while some tracks are just effortlessly hip hop.

He says songs such as Feffe Bussi’s Yes No or Fik Fameica’s Mafia get wild responses from the crowd when they are played, which is a good thing.

Mom- Son moment: Navio having a good time with his lovely mother

Stubborn like mother

While growing up, Kigozi says in the village, his mother was known as the stubborn one, which also rubbed off on his father so even with the respect they have, that stubbornness keeps on pushing them.

He says he sees a way through everything and welcomes the challenges. He doesn’t mind a little discomfort and a little pain and keeps on surprising many by the choices he makes.

“I see people downtown wondering what I am doing and how I do it, same way uptown people look at me and asking themselves why I am not in an office and also have people who tell me I have to rap in Luganda to be relevant and others from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa telling me to keep rapping in English, saying I am the dopest out of the East. I get those mixed messages daily. If I didn’t have my own course, I would have given up a longtime ago,” says the rapper.

When Klear Kut started, Navio was never the artiste he is right now but was just a hype man who used to come on during choruses. He was an outsider where the rest of the members, The Mith, Lungman, Pappito and JB were lyricists. But that for him was great because it taught him how to put songs together.

Being appreciated

Asked whether he feels appreciated, the Ngalo artiste says during this show, even if one person attends, he is going to perform his heart out.

“If one person shows up, I am going to kill it for that one person. That is my mentality. Whether I am appreciated or not, I am okay. I have that mindset where I feel I know what I am doing. I was flown out last year for five weeks to write an entire album for Michael Franti, who is doing 60 shows in the States this year so lyrically I know what I can do. I think it’s probably bad on my part that I never initiated and tried to tell Ugandans that I am at that level but also, who needs to boast about it?” he says, adding that when you are a good father, you don’t go on telling people what your children ate.

“It is all subjective at the end of the day. I know what I do and what I am capable of,” says the rapper.

The role of media

According to a number of people, especially in the media, hip hop is forever a struggling genre and it is not a secret to Navio, who feels mentality should stop because it is not struggling but has just been sidelined.

“I think it is up to us to change the narrative. Media is about programming. People have been saying hip hop is a struggling genre but I tell them it has been a learned behavior by media guys and presenters to talk about hip hop as struggling,” he clarifies.

Same date concerts

He says he announced his show in March before Gravity did, but he believes some people are here to do music while others are here for showbiz.

He even had a plan of doing one show with Gravity last year but the idea couldn’t be materialised.

He further points out that he doesn’t have any issues with him.

Biggest projects

With six albums and 4oo songs, the hip hop legends says his album, Pride, is his biggest project because of the things it did for the industry and the artiste. “We had songs like One and Only, Kata, and Trouble. Strength in Numbers, and had collaborations with Burna Boy and Ice Prince.

“Three hundred million people watched me at the Big Brother Finale alongside other big artistes like Neto C, D’Banj, Sarkodie, on the continent. It was the biggest finale I have ever been on and this is because of the songs on that album,” he says.

On his biggest collaboration, he goes with Bad Man from Kamwokya, alongside Bobi Wine. He says it is his most played song ever on Ugandan radios but also mentions Gbesile alongside Burna Boy, On and On with Keith Sweat, who he regards as the King of RnB.

