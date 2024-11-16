I am not a planned kid but a planning kid - TikToker Ariana

About Ariana

Born in 2004, Ariana’s real name is Winfred Nalukenge Babirye. It was the mother that gave her the Ariana name. She considers herself a Girl Child Inspirer but many look at her as a TikToker.

TikTok journey

With over 900,000 followers on TikTok, Ariana is one of the most followed TikTokers in Uganda having joined the App in 2022 after being inspired by fellow content creator Amito Mitra, whom she holds in high regard.“Amito Mitra is talented and loving. She respects everyone in his or her category and I look up to her,” she said.Some of her content resonates around dance challenges, comic skits, comedy skits and mimes and before joining TikTok, her expectations were to get a lot of connections with different Celebrities.

Earning from TikTok

TikTok has proved to be much more than a connection app for the 20-year-old because besides being a celebrity at school, it has helped her get endorsement deals and some money as well.“l get endorsements from TikTok and some money from TikTok Live Gifts. I can earn like Shs2.5M through music promotions and business branding and TikTok Live gifts Sessions,” she says.Among her clients include a sanitary pad company, a boda app and some travelling companies.

School

Winfred Nalukenge alias Ariana is a student at Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga in her form six. She made headlines both at schools and out of schools after she was given a Mark X car. Despite rumors that the car was a gift from the boyfriend, she says otherwise.“The car was not from my boyfriend. It was from the bond company that l influence for.”The car gift however put her into a lot of trouble at school. With the attention that came with it, Ariana was suspended from school after she posted it on TikTok.On the 11th of this month during her birthday, the boyfriend who she says is her future husband lived up to expectation by gifting her a special gift. He gifted her a brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max.Asked if TikTok doesn’t distract her studies, she confidently says it doesn’t because she always does everything in its right time while the celebrity status and manners stay at home. “I post on TikTok in my free time and while at home. At school it is strictly studies.”

Future aspirations