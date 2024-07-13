I am not worthless – Tshaka claps back
What you need to know:
- The Jazz Safari proprietor has branded their advice worthless.
Instrumentalist Tshaka Mayanja is not happy with analysts who are calling out musicians to stop charging entry fees for revellers.
The Jazz Safari proprietor has branded their advice worthless.
“I hear ‘analysts’ say we musicians and venues should change with the times and not charge entry fees. When YOU too start working for free in your respective jobs/vocations, feel free to share that worthless advice. I am NOT worthless,” Tshaka.
Tshaka Mayanja is a reggae singer, songwriter, producer, and promoter who has organised multiple concerts through his Jazz Safari brand and is one of the most trusted and longest-serving event organisers in Uganda.