I cannot do much without my fans – Quin Gee

Who is Quin Gee?

My real name is Faida Gloria, but my stage name is Quin Gee an artiste based in Moyo, West Nile. I started singing in 2011.

What motivated you to join music?

God gifted me with the talent to sing but I also have the voice and passion for music.

What kind of music do you create?

I mainly do secular music and sometimes gospel songs.

When did you record your first song?

In 2011 and the song is titled Ikoduku featuring Dayan. We recorded it at F Records in Arua City.

What is your strength as a musician?

I cannot do much without the support of my fans therefore my fans and family members are my strength. My fans have given me money to record more songs while others have footed the bills for shooting my videos. Some call to encourage me while others have offered me airtime even without asking.

Tell us about your academic background.

I completed O-Level but failed to further my education because of school fees challenges.

Now that you earn through music, do you have plans of going back to school?

Yes, there is no age limit for joining school. My intention is to attain other academic qualifications, not to find a job but to enlighten me as an artiste.

Have you carried out any corporate social responsibility in the community?

Yes, I once used part of my savings to purchase sanitary pads and underwear that I donated to vulnerable South Sudanese refugee school girls in BidBidi Refugee settlement in Yumbe District.

How much do you pay to record a song?

Recording studios in West Nile charge Shs300,000 while in Kampala I pay between Shs800,000 and Shs1m.

What is your favourite song?

Supermarket. I can honestly tell you that it is one of the songs that have brought me into the music limelight. The song is all about stingy men who are loved by their wives but they pay back by not taking care of their spouses. They instead end up spenting money on side girlfriends who in most cases detooth them and when they run broke, they return to their wives at home.

How many songs have you recorded so far?

More than 50. Some feature other artistes from West Nile.

Which language do you use while singing?

My music is loved and appreciated by almost everyone in West Nile region, neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan because I sing in Madi, English, Luganda, Juba Arabic and Swahili, which makes it easier for many people to understand what I communicate in my songs.

How do you keep yourself-relevant to your fans?

I use social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp. I also upload new songs on social media for my fans to download.

Do you face any challenges as a female artiste?

Yes, some of our male promoters exploiting female artistes. How can you take me for a music concert and after the performance you pay me Shs50,000. Some of my colleagues have ended up pregnant in the hands of the promoters who later married them off.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to follow in your footsteps?

They should be determined and set targets. I also urge them to be resilient because being an artist manifests with both sides of the coin.

Besides music, do you have any other sources of income?