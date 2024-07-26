I have compiled three volumes of my music, so expect a show to remember

You have a concert tomorrow after a long time, why is it important now?

I felt this was the right time and I was ready.

What are your expectations from this concert? And what should your fans expect?

I expect a good turn up as many fans were yearning for a live performance from me. Almost everybody I know is going to be there. I will put up a very good and memorable performance.

We have not heard new music from you in a while. What have you been upto?

Maybe you have not heard it but it is there. I have compiled three volumes of most of my old songs, newer songs and bonus never heard before songs. They are already on streaming platforms everywhere. My latest ones are Yegutaa and Yenze.

Your last concert was in 2016 and in-between that time, a lot has happened, including a pandemic. How has this changed your view of the industry?

True, a lot has happened and there were many setbacks. Luckily many people came back stronger. I know there may still be financial difficulties for some though.

You are from a crop of musicians who sang sweet meaningful music, and fast forward to songs that last as long as the next one, what do you think about the state of music today?

It is a matter of taste and preferences. There are lots of styles on airwaves today, always new trends and different generations. You go with what pleases you.

The pandemic affected social life and the art industry; do you think we have fully recovered?

I think we have fully recovered. Sometimes you look at entertainment and the night life in Uganda and wonder if there is poverty. I know this might all just be a facade but that is what it looks like.

Has the music and politics marriage worked for or against the industry?

I really have no proper answer for that.

You are selective about the concerts you attend; what aspects or elements of a concert draw you in?

I attend concerts when I have time. I attend my friends’ concerts. I attend concerts of artistes I have never seen perform live before. I attend concerts where I know the vibe will be good. I attend concerts where I have something to learn, and I attend concerts where I get what I pay for, meaning a good live performance.

What is the last good concert you attended?

I think that was Mesach Semakula’s.

Which upcoming artistes are you listening to?

I will not lie, I have not had so much time to listen. I will concentrate after my concert.

What kind of mental issues or struggles do musicians go through, and how can they be supported?

There are a lot. I cannot speak for everyone but I think depression is one of them due to different reasons. Rehabilitation facilities, therapy, etc can help, I believe.

How do you manage to have and keep a healthy mental state?

That is not easy and we all have different challenges. That is something I probably do not wish to express myself on now.

What do you consider your three biggest achievements, not necessarily as a musician?

The ability to always give a helping hand within my means whenever I can as a person or through my non-government organisation called Gather for Children.

Speaking of charity work, how is that going?

It is going well. This year I went back to where my school journey began and that is Emen Kindergarten, today it is known as Emen Memorial School where we offered Shs2m to take care of this year’s sports event.

This is the school I first went to more than 40 years ago. Every year, we go to Mityana where we offer scholastic materials, toys, food, clothing, free medical camps to the women and children of Nambalwa/Namukozi. This is all possible through mobilisations by my fans and well-wishers.

What has it taken you to get to where you are today?

Believing in me, love, a good network, and being surrounded by the right people.

What do you envision your next decade to look like?

A beautiful life full of love, life and singing.

What do you know now that you wish you knew at 25 years?

Your enemy could be the closest person to you.

How is family and what has it taken for you to raise your children out of the limelight?

Family is great. My children are adults now and choose how to manage their lives in the limelight. I share a little bit but have always known not to put them all out there. It is good for their privacy. They do not like it.

How are you managing to fuse two distinct cultures in raising your children?

The French culture is more predominant since we live in France, but my children do their own research, they learn more about Ugandan culture whenever they are in Uganda every year.

There are many things and values of our culture that I started transmitting to them right from birth as a Ugandan mother and those are deeply instilled in them.

How does it play out for you juggling a career on two continents; family in France and music in Uganda?

It has always been like that and there have definitely been some challenges that led me to make sacrifices on both ends. I had to prioritise my family. And I do music in France too, by the way.

Titbits

Favourite meal…

Matooke and Binyeebwa (groundnut sauce).

Favourite pet…

A dog.

Favourite colour…

Black and white

Biggest personality I have met…

I have met quite a number. I do not know who is bigger at this point.

Most embarrassing moment…

I had to sing the National Anthem and I could only remember the first stanza. Very embarrassing.

My best friend…

I have about four.

Last time I had a teary laugh…

While playing with Raphael, Alek and Quin recently.

Languages I can speak…

Luganda, English, French, Dutch (beginner but good), Lusoga (notion), Swahili (Notion) and Spanish(beginner).

Local travel attractions…