I've shouldered a mountain of pain - Namubiru

After severing ties with her mother, Iryn Namubiru revealed in an interview earlier this year that she had taken 11 years without speaking to her mother. It was still in this interview that the Nkuweki artiste promised to spill more in a manuscript she said she would release later this year. Well, the book is out. Launched last week at Kampala Serena Hotel, at an invite-only event, the book launch had artistes such as Ykee Benda, Babaluku and Halima Namakula, dignitaries and her close friends in attendance, including former vice president Gilbert Bukenya.

Titled My Mother Knows, the 319-paged book has different chapters such as “My father”, “Siblings”, “Lake Victoria boat cruise incident”, “the Japan saga”, “the Land saga”, among others. “I am writing this memoir because I want to tell the truth. I have been shouldering a mountain of pain, frustration, shame, uncertainty and confusion and it is very exhausting. I am fed up with being the subject of gossip and drama. I am tired of watching and reading fabricated narratives spun by some toxic, evil, envious,and ungrateful family members, who seem to have forgotten that the truth always comes out.”

Namubiru says she is tired of emotional blackmail and the threats of exposure in the media. “This book is my way of stepping out of the shadows and sharing my truth, to untell the lies about me. I want to exhale and live my life without the weight of these fabricated stories suffocating me,” she adds. Being in the limelight makes me susceptible to tabloid gossip -I accept that it comes with the territory,” Namubiru opens up in the intro. The book offers a raw and deeply personal account of a strained bond between her and the mother, which has been marked by silence and estrangement for over a decade.

She recalls how her family ties further broke down following a harrowing incident in 2013, when she was arrested in Japan after being framed in a drug-related case. Instead of receiving support from her loved ones during the ordeal, the singer says she was treated with indifference, hostility and betrayal that left lasting scars. “I had not held onto this information in a bid to protect my mother, per se, because most of the things I went through, she knew, but she was shielding all these people who hurt me, anyway,” Namubiru writes.

“I was trapped in the thoughts of, if I complain, I will look bad, and if I tell the truth, people would not believe me.” The turning point for Namubiru came when she overheard a phone call in which her mother allegedly spread damaging claims about her. She says at that moment, she decided to stop shielding the truth and instead share her story openly with the world. In his speech, former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya gave Namubiru credit for being courageous to come out.

“I did not think Iryn had the courage to write such a story. I read the whole book in eight hours. She was calling a spade a spade and I was visibly imagining her story and my mother’s story. They were totally different. That is when I realised that in this world, everyone has his or her own story. Thank you Iryn for writing your own story,” he. He also added that the book is deeper than the title and thanked her for being bold, and that now that she has released the book, the weight is now off her shoulder

After the launch of the book, Namubiru signed autographs for every copy bought at the event, with some people buying a copy at Shs1m and above.

