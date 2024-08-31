Idris Elba Film studio would boost Swahili film

The allocation of an 80-hectare parcel of land in Zanzibar to Hollywood star Idris Elba to build a film studio marks a new milestone in efforts to develop a regional film industry - efforts that are being supported by local government.

“Idris Elba will be building a modern studio similar to Hollywood, Nollywood or Bollywood… I’m not sure how we will call it in Zanzibar, whether Zallywood or Zawood, I don’t know,” Zanzibar’s Minister of Investment, Shariff Ali Shariff said during the 27th anniversary celebrations of the Zanzibar International Film Festival held between August 1 and 4, according to AFP.

Conversations about the project have been ongoing since February 2023 when Tanzania’s director of presidential communications Zuhura Yunus made the announcement after President Hassan’s trip to the 53rd World Economic Forum in Davos.

Elba, a renowned English actor and rapper with ties to Sierra Leone and Ghana has shown increasing interest in the African film industry, initiating partnership discussions with at least three countries: Ghana, Zanzibar and South Africa.

“Young Africans view me as a leader or a beacon. And I feel like I could bring something. So I’m keen to bring what I’ve learned in media and amplify it in Africa,” he told SA People, a South African outlet in 2022.

The film studio plans for the “Spice Island” brings renewed focus to the film potential of the island’s tropical setting and history, with its world-class beaches and famous “Stone Town” offering a wide variety of settings.

Beyond Zanzibar, the film studio could reignite the region’s film industry especially that of mainland Tanzania, where the “Bongowood” film industry is on a resurgence after a slowdown in the past decade.

In 2020, the government reviewed existing regulations, including slashing filming permit fees, aiming to replicate the success of regional powerhouses like Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria.

These countries have seen substantial investments from major producers like Netflix and Showmax, injecting millions of dollars into their film industries.

Recent entries into Africa’s film production scene, such as Disney Plus’s collaboration with Kenyan producers on the animated series Kizazi Moto, signal a growing international interest in the region’s talent and narratives, an opportunity Tanzania can tap.

Tanzania recently collaborated with South Korea, initiating a benchmarking exercise where actors and actresses visited major studios in Busan for a reskilling programme.

Last month, The Space Maasai, a Tanzanian feature film by Wilson Nkya, won a major award at the 2024 Durban FilmMart (DFM). The film pays tribute to young African boys and girls, inspiring them to pursue their passions and dreams. Space Maasai, currently under development, was selected from 29 entries from countries such as Egypt, Morocco, and Kenya. Other Tanzanian film ideas that won awards include Children of Honey by Jigar Ganatra and The Legend of Hyena Man by Matthew Valerian. Additionally, Kelele, a documentary project, was also recognised.

While their achievements may not yet match those of the biggest filmmakers and directors from Africa’s major film hubs, the success of filmmakers such as Walter Mzengi showcases Tanzania’s potential to cultivate and nurture similar talent.

Walter Mzengi was among the five winners of the 2022 African Folktales, Reimagined award by Netflix and UNESCO, receiving a US$25,000 personal grant and an additional US$75,000 production grant for filmmaking.

Another significant milestone for the Tanzanian film industry occurred in 2022 when Amil Shivji’s romantic drama Vuta N’kuvute (Tug of War), a story of a young woman whose romance blossoms on the back of a political revolt during the British colonial war in Zanzibar, became the country’s second-ever entry into the Oscars, marking a first in 21 years.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, has been screened at festivals in Germany, South Africa, the USA, Brazil and Switzerland, and won the Tanit d’Or at the Carthage Film Fest in Tunis as well as four awards at the 2022 African Movie Academy Awards in Lagos.

Other films from the East African country including Binti and Nyara are streaming on Netflix.