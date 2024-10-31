Ihunde Resort unveils exclusive island escape with adventure and relaxation

Ihunde Resort officially opened its doors on the idyllic Bulago Island with an exclusive weekend launch, inviting a select group of guests to experience a retreat where luxury, nature, and adventure harmoniously blend.

At the event, attendees enjoyed a curated lineup of adventure activities, from scenic bike rides and thrilling quad biking sessions to peaceful bird-watching, nature trails, and serene fishing expeditions on the lake. Relaxation was equally prioritized, with guests unwinding by the poolside and along the lakeshore, soaking up breathtaking views and Ihunde’s signature warm hospitality.





The day also included a guided tour showcasing Ihunde Resort’s flexible accommodation options. Starting with a bed-and-breakfast base rate, guests can choose to upgrade to half-board or full-board packages, tailored to meet a variety of preferences. The tour highlighted the thoughtfully designed spaces across the resort, such as the Pool Gazebo, Clubhouse, and eco-friendly washrooms—all built with local materials, including Bulago’s own pebble stones, fisherman’s rope, and recycled glass, enhancing the resort’s connection to the surrounding environment.

As the day concluded, guests participated in interactive experiences, creating memories that captured the spirit of adventure and tranquility the resort aims to offer.

With convenient access options, Ihunde Resort ensures an effortless journey to the island. Multiple boat transfers from Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Entebbe, and Garuga make reaching this island escape easy and enjoyable.