Indian Idol Shivam Singh delivers electric performance at Cricket Oval

Over the weekend, the Indian Association in Uganda marked a significant milestone by celebrating 101 years of its existence in Uganda with a grand event held at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The event not only celebrated the association's 101-year journey but also marked India's 76th Independence Day, originally observed on August 15.

Dignitaries, including Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, and Dorothy Kisaka, KCCA Executive Director, graced the event, underlining its importance. Despite earlier rain showers, the venue was packed with enthusiastic attendees.

The event featured captivating performances by top Indian artistes such as Shivam Singh an Indian singer, composer, and reality television singing star who got the crowd on their feet, Jared Ali, and Senjuti Das an Indian singer and songwriter best known for appearing in television show Indian Idol 13 as a contestant, along with Indian dance groups that electrified the night. Vibrant cultural outfits and a variety of Indian delicacies added to the colourful atmosphere, making it a memorable night that continued late into the evening.

Kansai Plascon, a long-time supporter of various cultures in Uganda, played a significant role as one of the co-sponsors. Plascon consistently contributes to the Indian community through monetary support and paint contributions. Mr. Santosh Gumte, Managing Director of Plascon, was present at the event and emphasized the company's commitment to community support saying, "We are proud to be part of this vibrant celebration and continue our tradition of giving back to the community."

Founded in 1922, the association has been a cornerstone of the Indian community in Uganda, fostering peace and promoting social cohesion. However, the journey was not without its challenges. In 1972, during the rule of H.E. Idi Amin, Indians were expelled from Uganda, accused of “milking Uganda’s money.” It wasn’t until the 1980s and 1990s that the Indian community returned to Uganda, and the Indian Association of Uganda was re-established.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the event. Photo/Courtesy

The mission of the Indian Association in Uganda is rooted in serving the common good, fostering a strong bond between Ugandan Indians and Ugandan Africans, and promoting educational, communal, and artistic well-being. The association also aims to preserve and advance Indian culture while supporting the local community through initiatives like schools for sports and education.