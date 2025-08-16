Indigenous minority groups get their moment in the sun

A virtual museum for the living heritage of indigenous minority groups of Uganda, known as ‘The Art Archive’ has been launched by the Pearl Rhythm Foundation.

The Foundation says the archive is its contribution to the safeguarding of endangered music belonging to vulnerable groups like indigenous minorities of Uganda.

The Foundation will work with community cultural custodians and musicians to record and document intangible heritage like instruments, styles, and associated knowledge.

Its goal is to increase the literacy of audiences with regard to Ugandan culture and create access and value for such cultural assets. The Batwa and Kebhu were the first two indigenous minority communities which featured during the launch at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on July 26. This project was made possible with the support of the French Embassy in Uganda. The Kebhu total approximately 34,000 in Uganda, although some sources indicate a higher number.

Kebhu rituals

Per the Foundation, Kebhu people love music. In their free time, the Kebhu like to entertain themselves with various activities. When their excitement translates into them playing music, the Kebhu organise a meeting where preparations for the day of the music will be done. In this meeting, the date is fixed, drinks are prepared, and people from other clans are invited. On the eve of the day, one specialist goes to the site of the music to plant a charm (eukpa). The next morning, a post called the kazaki is placed to mark the place of the music. This site is tightly guarded.

Thereafter, two chicken meals are prepared. One chicken is for the elders and the other for the rest of the people. The type of music played by the Kebhu people include Ayali robhi—a song for making fun of other tribes and clans; Seke—flutes played alongside a drum called erima; thumi—local harps played for dance; likembe—a thumb piano; kulodoro—dry wood placed to accompany music dance; and edingili—a string fixed to the ground to produce a musical sound. The musical instruments of the Kebhu include alikombe (thumb piano); adungu (bow harp); erima (the drum the Ganda call ngalabi); and adingili (sauce pan instrument).

Batwa’s heritage

The Batwa were hunter-gatherers, who originally lived in the forests of Mgahinga and Bwindi. Both forests were gazetted as national parks in the 1990s with an aim to protect the mighty mountain gorillas. As a result, most of them were left landless and needy. The 2014 National Population and Housing Census put their population size at 6,200 (0.2 percent of the population). They live in south-western Uganda in the districts of Bundibugyo, Kabale, Kisoro, and Rukungiri. According to the Foundation, the Batwa’s music heritage is currently at great risk of extinction due to no or limited space for genuine expression of their cultural heritage. The Batwa still make their indigenous instruments like the omuduri (bow and instrument), enanga (trough zither), harp, ikondera (wind pipes), and drums.

They still have a strong oral tradition, passing on ancestral knowledge to their offspring. Their passion for music stems from the fact that it is a way of bonding as they transition through their journey of life. “The Art Archive is set to play a vital role in bridging the gap between the younger and older generations of Uganda, particularly among artists with indigenous heritage and various collaborative opportunities,” Ms Suzan Kerunen, the founder of the Pearl Rhythm Foundation, says. “Indigenous living heritage transcends mere forms of living or creative expression; it serves as a lens into our cultural history, a connection to our present, and a guiding light for our future. In Uganda, artists who focus on indigenous art forms, including traditional crafts, music, and dance, are not only safeguarding our cultural legacy but also innovating and expanding the boundaries of creativity,” Ms Kerunen adds.

Museum’s goals

Ms Kerunen says the virtual museum will offer a platform for indigenous artists to display their work and connect with a wider audience. “This platform not only champions Ugandan culture but also provides financial benefits to talent holders within indigenous minority communities, ensuring they receive royalties and that the broader community benefits from cultural tourism,” she says. The centrality of downloads and exchange programmes in the site programming will be pivotal. “We intend to streamline this through royalties from downloads and exchange programmes through the site programming,” Ms Kerunen says, adding:

“This initiative will also foster artistic collaborations through partnerships with both local and international organisations, creating opportunities for artists to work together, experiment, and innovate. These will be special projects between the community artists and other collaborators.” Ms Kerunen is optimistic that, with the support from the government and development partners, the Foundation will capture the living heritage of all indigenous minority groups of Uganda. “We envision at least one or two regional representations in the next five years. It’s an exciting experience to see people wonder if the Kebhu, for instance, are Ugandans. It’s been very exciting and thrilling to see the overwhelming response on line and physically,” she says.

For posterity

Asked why they started this archive, Ms Kerunen responds: “The Art Archive has been one of the Pearl Rhythm Foundation objectives since the inception of the foundation. It plays a fundamental role in our objective of archiving, education and collaboration for young artists, especially those in the urban area who are starved of indigenous inspiration for their creativity.”

The art archive will store and promote Ugandan intangible heritage to artists, scholars, and the public at large as a source for entertainment, reference, research and collaboration and inspiration. The virtual museum is a sustainable platform that will not only publicise Ugandan culture but also employ some of the true talent holders within indigenous minority communities as content contributors, which will later give them benefits in the form of royalties.



