Introducing Warner Bro’s Suubi Katumwa

Ugandan soul and R&B singer, Mitchell Suubi Katumwa is making good of his music career. Signed to renowned Warner Bros, an American film entertainment company, the 21-year-old R&B singer has released a new single titled Growth, which is available via Free Lunch/Warner Records.

With Growth, he presents with a different kind of soul and spirit accented by Afrobeats. Taking the reins as a 360-degree creator, he notably wrote, produced, and recorded the song in his bedroom.

The track's wavy guitar loop fades in over grainy feedback, giving his voice space to shine. He sings from the heart. While an 808-laden beat accelerates the tempo, the chantable chorus gets lifted up in the grip of his high register as he proclaims, “Oh, I'm not ready to go home alone.” Straight out of the gate, Growth asserts Suubi as a dynamic and diverse breaking talent.

A son to jazz musician Isaiah Katumwa, Suubi is a self-taught musical prodigy whose journey began in Kampala, Uganda, where he led his church choir and honed his piano and songwriting skills by the age of 12. The singer and songwriter is currently based in Maryland, US. Growth is the first offering from a collection of songs written, arranged and produced entirely in his bedroom during his break from college courses.

Suubi’s music is a blend of contemporary R&B with Rock, Soul, and Afribeat, a testament to his Ugandan roots and modern influences. Directed by Anastasia Duchess, the accompanying visualiser showcases this energy on-screen. The young, promising musician performs solo in a studio flanked by speakers. Under shadows and soft lighting, he emanates undeniable charisma and raw emotion all at once. It only sets the stage for a whole lot more to come.