Irene Ntale, Lilian Mbabazi give all at Soul-R&B safari

Last year, Irene Ntale was one of the headlining acts at the Soul-R&B Safari picnic at Kampala Serena hotel gardens alongside Gabbie Ntate, Naava Grey and the Black Roots Academy of Soul.

Last Saturday evening at Mestil gardens, the event returned with a new title sponsor, Stanbic bank with an interesting lineup of artistes; Lilian Mbabazi, Joel Kisakye alongside Irene Ntale and Black Roots Academy of Soul led by Tshaka Mayanja.

The event, according to Tshaka, was to act as a prelude to Uganda’s 61st Independence celebrations and was designed to be a family-friendly outing for all generations.

With Fenon events doing the production and Nation Media Group sponsoring the event, Dembe Fm’s Meddy Kayz did the opening set with a number of oldies.

At 6pm, Joel Kisakye was the first artiste to step on stage he was on stage for almost an hour. He performed seven songs, including Love You More, Yegwe, Ebenezer, Dance With Me and Malaika among others and we noticed his girlfriend cheering him on in the audience.

At 7pm, DJ Bryan took to the stage and gave revellers a worthwhile session that included RnB and soul jams. Many in the audience were seen dancing and singing along to songs from R Kelly, Boyz II Men, Tony Braxton, Keith Sweat among others.

Irene Ntale walked on stage at 8:30pm as RS Elvis was still doing sponsor mentions. He was also surprised to turn back and see Ntale seated on a stool with her bedazzling guitar strapped across her chest. In her company were three gentlemen; one holding a saxophone, another with a bass guitar and the other on drums. The chemistry among them could not be missed. She performed Gyobela, Sembera, Go Down, Bikoola, Gwaliko, Nkubukinze, Obudde, Stay With Me, Olindaba, among others all in an acoustic format. Ntale showed her prowess further by doing Maria McKee’s Show Me Heaven cover as well.

After a short musical interlude, Lilian Mbabazi and her Sundowners’ Band were introduced on the stage. She performed some songs off her The One album which the crowd were not so familiar with. It was only until she switched to songs such as Dagala and a triple performance of Blu *3 songs; Kankyakyankye, Nsanyuka Nawe and Where You Are that the audience got carried away.

Just like Ntale, Lilian also did a cover from Adele’s Someone Like You. It was at this point that most people got on their feet and applauded.

The former Blu *3 member also introduced one of her backup artistes to take the lead to do a cover of Hard Place by H.E.R before showing some skills on the guitar.

Lilian conclude her performance with Felix Jaehn’s Ain’t Nobody, Danger and Vitamin.