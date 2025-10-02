Is it the end of the road for musician Alien Skin?

Local artiste Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, has been arrested and detained at Katwe Police Station over allegations connected to the death of Wilfred Namuwaya, a former member of Fangone Forest.

This follows several days of the singer’s disappearance, with some of his crew members and fans accusing authorities of holding him incommunicado.

His last public appearance was at President Museveni’s nomination party at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where he performed and openly declared his allegiance to the ruling NRM.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the singer handed himself yesterday to the Directorate of Crime Intelligence before being transferred to Katwe Police Station for questioning.

“Alien Skin, whose real name is Patrick Mulwana, has been arrested today, October 1, 2025, in connection with the death of Wilfred Namuwaya, alias Top Dancer. He is currently at Katwe Police where his statement is being recorded,” Mr Onyango confirmed.

Musician Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin and his private bodyguard Julius Mugabi being escorted to the courtroom by prison warders at Makindye Magistrate's Court on November 28, 2024. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

He added that detectives are also hunting for other associates, including Commander Mdogo (real name withheld), Ibrahim Mukiibi alias Ibra Kabadiya, and Isma Mijagulo, over their alleged role in the fatal assault.

“The group severely beat Namuwaya and later dumped him at a clinic. We are pursuing all those involved,” Mr Onyango said.

Namuwaya was reportedly abducted from Ndeeba by Alien Skin’s associates , and taken to the group’s base in Kizungu, Makindye, where he was brutally beaten. Before his death, Namuwaya allegedly told investigators that the assault was carried out on the direct orders of Alien Skin.

Mr Onyango backed this account. “Alien Skin allegedly instructed his team to discipline Namuwaya for leaving Fangone Forest without permission. The group severely assaulted him and later abandoned him in Mpomba Zone. He was rushed to Mulago Hospital by a Good Samaritan, where he was confirmed dead on September 22,” he said.

A doctor at Ayaan Life Care Medical Centre, where Namuwaya was first taken, told Monitor that the victim had suffered catastrophic injuries.

“He had severe internal bleeding beyond our capacity,” the doctor, who requested anonymity, said.

“We tried to stabilise him before referring him to Mulago, but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he added.



