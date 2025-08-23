Itaré continues to make waves as his music evolves

Rising independent Tanzania artiste Milton Itare Nyerere aka Itaré has released Where You Want featuring Kane Keid, South Africa’s genre-blending hitmaker and Joh Makini, one of Tanzania’s most respected lyrical heavyweights. Where You Want is a melodic fusion of smooth Afro-pop and rap, taking listeners through a fresh sound and a storyline exploring love, escapism and vulnerability, with verses delivered in Swahili and English, reflecting the diversity of the collaborators. The synergy between the artistes is undeniable.

Itaré delivers smooth, heartfelt melodies laced with charm. Kane Keid adds a distinctly South African flavour with his suave lyricism and laid-back charisma. Meanwhile, Joh Makini, ever the master wordsmith, anchors the track with poetic Swahili verses that reaffirm his status as a lyrical cornerstone of East African hip-hop.

Ahead of the release, Itaré said: “We are not just crossing borders; we are bridging cultures and timelines. This collaboration represents a new Africa–young, bold and connected,” adding on his excitement regarding his upcoming music project. “I am looking forward to sharing my debut EP with you all soon. It’s a project not only showcasing my style and emotional depth but will take Tanzania and East Africa to the world,” he said. In an era where African music continues to transcend borders, Where You Want stands out as a powerful cultural moment. This new single unites three dynamic forces in a collaboration that blends passion, artistry and continental flair. “The song was born from a place of longing, wanting to win a girl back and prove to her that if she gives me the chance, I can take her anywhere she dreams of going,” Itare told Saturday Monitor.

When asked about the message in Where You Want, Itaré replied: “The title speaks to freedom, going wherever you want, not just in a physical sense, but in life as well. It’s about taking that dream vacation, yes, but also about achieving your goals no matter where you come from.” “Fans have been making videos with the track, sharing it online and sending me heartfelt messages about how much they love it,” Itaré said when asked how the song has been received by his fans. Where You Want is now available on all major streaming platforms. Itaré has promised to release his self-titled EP, dropping this year. Hailing from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Itaré’s music can be described as a captivating fusion of Bongo flava, Afrobeats, Afropiano, Dancehall, Soul and R&B. With a soulful, high-energy sound, Itaré has taken the city by storm, drawing packed crowds to his electrifying shows.

He was born on May 12, 2002, in Nyamagana, Mwanza. As Itaré continues to make waves and evolve his music, he’s on a promising journey to becoming a household name in Tanzania and beyond, all while staying true to his dynamic sound and devoted fan following. This talented artiste has forged exciting collaborations with fellow up-and-coming musicians like 10kleeroy and Mikantony, adding to his buzz in the local music scene. Itaré’s unique style has carved out a niche in Dar es Salaam, where he has not only won hearts with his music but also with his magnetic personality, amassing a devoted fanbase. Biggie Money and Tough Luv are some of his earlier tracks that lit up playlists, quickly making a name for himself in the music scene. His hit single Far Away soared into the trending Afrosounds list on Audiomack.

Blending Swahili-rooted melodies with Afro-fusion sensibilities, his single Love Spell is a sensual, mid-tempo groove that showcases Itare’s effortless vocals and emotional depth. His rapid rise hasn’t gone unnoticed, with established artistes like Chino Kidd, Iyanya and Wurld taking note, signaling that he’s a rising force to watch. On how he is able to fuse Bongo flava, Afrobeats, and dancehall in his music, Itare responded: “It comes naturally to me because I grew up surrounded by these sounds, they’re hardwired into my mind. Blending them isn’t something I have to force; it’s second nature.”

“My dad plays guitar, my sister and I have been singing since childhood, and our home was always filled with every genre, from Bongo flava to blues to ‘1990s R&B.” “My music is about fun, love, inspiration, and uniting people,” he says. When asked to describe the current state of Tanzania’s music industry, Itare replied: “It’s full of talent and hard-working artistes, but I believe more collaboration and open-mindedness to new ideas could take it to even greater heights.”



