Jamaican star Konshens premieres Shek It

The Jamaican dancehall reggae star Garfield Delano Spence, aka Konshens, has released Shek It – a certified dancehall hit produced by Costa Rica’s super producer BomboCat.

The new single is a mix of Afro Latin music paired with Konshens’s catchy melodies and demeanour. The movie-style directed music video by Rizzy brings suspense but at the same time a good dance and twist to the plot.

Konshens says on his hardcore dancehall delivery on the new release, “This marks the return of Dancehall to its glory days when it was all about fun and the dance floor,” adding on a special message to his fans in Africa, “Thank you all for showing so much love to me, my genre dancehall, and Jamaican culture as a whole. The love is mutual, and I hope you enjoy this one! Deep gratitude!”

For record years, Konshens’s relationship with Africa has stayed fond and sentimental, further expanding his global

influence and reach. Evident of this is the inspiration of this track saying, “I got the beat while I was in Kenya a year ago. I set up my mobile studio and recorded it right in the middle of a hotel room during an after-party. With all the buzz around me, I absorbed all that energy and channelled it into the track.”

Shek It that follows the success of Konshens’s recent release Look Good is the lead track off Konshens’s next studio project that’s work in progress and slated for release in the late third quarter of 2024. He is a specialist in so-called ‘gyal tunes’ hits capable of sending dancers into a frenzy the moment they play in a party.

Konshens, who is the voice behind many of the biggest dancehall anthems of all-time, has been steadily growing a diverse and dedicated fanbase for almost two decades. His international smash hits Bruk Off Yuh Back, Turn Me On and Gal a Bubble, among others, are absolute essentials of the genre that have helped drive his goal of elevating dancehall and Jamaican music to a truly global level and acceptance worldwide.

With over 200 songs released, Konshens has amassed over one billion streams globally, with a daily peak of three million streams on Spotify. Several of his tracks have surpassed 100 million streams each, reflecting his widespread appeal across a diverse global fanbase.

In addition to his musical achievements, Konshens has significantly impacted the African music scene, particularly in countries like Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

His performances across these nations have not only captivated audiences but also fostered a deep cultural exchange, bridging the gap between Caribbean and African musical traditions. His presence in Africa has contributed to the growing popularity of dancehall music on the continent, and he continues to build a strong connection with his African fans.

Konshens was born in Sherlock, Kingston, Jamaica on January 11, 1985. He developed a deep love for music at an early age, influenced by the rich cultural and musical heritage of his homeland. Konshens first gained international recognition with his breakout hit Winner in 2005.

His unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and contemporary urban sounds has earned him a diverse and dedicated fan base. Konshens is also celebrated for his dynamic musical style.

Having worked with the likes of Chris Brown, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Major Lazer, Chainsmokers, Sean Paul, Rick Ross, Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla Sign, E40, Enrique Iglesias, Rvssian, Nicky Jam, Farruko, and many more - there is no genre and musical styles off limits to this proven global hit maker.

Throughout his career, Konshens has released numerous chart-topping singles and albums, including Real Talk, “Gal Dem A Talk” and “Pull Up to Mi Bumper” which have solidified his position as a leading voice in dancehall music.

His other studio albums are Mental Maintenance (2012), Road Album (2014), It Feel Good (2018), Raw (2018), Badman vs Nice Guy (2019), Soca Virgin (2020), and Red Reign (2021).

His other top singles are Rasta Impostor, This Means Money, Good Girl Gone Bad (ft. Tarrus Riley), Gal Dem A Talk, Realest Song, Represent, Forward, and Bounce Like A Ball.

Since exploding on the music scene, the Jamaican-born recording artist, deejay and performer has become one of the few true icons in dancehall, reggae, and global music.

He is also actively involved in philanthropic efforts, using his platform to support various charitable causes and initiatives aimed at uplifting communities in Jamaica and beyond.

