Jazz, dance and food at Bastille celebrations

The commemoration of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 at the French residency in Kampala was a tell-tale of Jazz music, music, food, and wines as Ugandans joined the French community in celebrations.

Toasting to French history and culture, those who attended the event were welcomed by a delectable sound of jazz music courtesy of Ugandan sound engineer and producer Jude Mugerwa of pearl rhythm productions.

The mood was indeed festive as guests were treated to the sound of UPDF brass band that created a moment of Uganda’s unity with France as the France and Uganda national anthems were played.

From Boeuf Bourguignon to Ratatouille, French cuisines were served alongside wines and juices away from the usual Ugandan meals as break-dancers entertained the guests.

Various speakers emphasised that the French, July 14 is an opportunity to come together and celebrate.

The tradition was established in 1790 with Federation Day, which brought together the French people in republican banquets to celebrate concord and restored national unity.

Xavier Sticker, the French Ambassador to Uganda, explained that on Bastille Day, the French celebrate their illustrious revolution, the first steps of representative democracy, the end of the absolutism of the kings, and the beginning of the march towards the republic.

“As well as celebrating our revolution, we are also celebrating the principles of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen and the values enshrined in the famous republican motto, Liberté, égalité, fraternité.

Reassuring the commitment of France’s partnership with Uganda, Sticker revealed that early in July, the Kampala Business Club officially became the French Chamber of Commerce in Uganda.

He said 63 French and Ugandan member companies will benefit from all the services offered by the chamber of commerce to further strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

“There are more than 40 French companies in Uganda. That is three times more than 15 years ago. Their turnover exceeds two per cent of Uganda’s GDP, in sectors as diverse as energy, infrastructure, logistics, transport, engineering, agriculture, services and distribution,” he added.

Sticker noted French companies are currently the leading investors in Uganda. In 2023, they invested $1.6 billion, more than half (53 per cent) of total foreign direct investment. Over the next three years, they plan to invest $4 billion, or Shs16 trillion, according to the results of a survey by France’s foreign trade advisors in Uganda.