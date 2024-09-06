K Pulse: Weaving together retro and modern music

Kampala’s vibrant nightlife offers a rich variety of entertainment options. One highlight that has endured over time is live band performances, previously dominated by Congolese bands or music until the switch to local Ugandan songs in the 90s and early 2000s.

Whether you are at a top-tier establishment or a small hangout, evenings in the city are often filled with the soul-stirring sounds of bands melding traditional African instruments with contemporary ones, delivering unique renditions of beloved classics and modern hits for partygoers, who keep track of who performs where and when.

New to the scene is K Pulse, a live band that effortlessly weaves together retro and modern music, creating a dynamic auditory experience. They have regular performances at La Cruz Bar and Lounge in Sseguku, Matrix Bar and Lounge in Kyanja and Protea Hotel Kampala.

The eight members of the band are Derrick Valentine, Maria, Frank the Drum Dude, Abra Keys, Jumba The Bass, Nicho Congaz, Solo Don Bahati, and Ddambya Vocalz.

They bring vast experience earned over time through their formative years at different bands.

The first time I saw the band perform was at a private event outside Kampala in Namilyango.

It was like discovering fire for the first time; the sound was top-notch, and the music selection was memorable. This triggered my curious mind to learn more about the band, and over time I was able to sit down with the brains behind it - Simon Ssekiranda and his brother Jude Kirabira. I had known the pair from their days working with Ugandan boy group, B2C, and I can say they are lovers of good music, to say the least.

According to Ssekiranda, the formation of the band was an idea conceived from their friendship with people they went to church with. Together with their friends, they were able to identify the need to put together a band that can cut across audiences, playing music that travels through time.

“Our love of music is natural, we wanted to make a statement in the industry and through our work with Father Raymond, we were able to make friends in the choir, which inspired us to form the band,” he explains.

Kirabira says putting together a team of eight talented people was no mean feat, but their friendship has been the glue that has kept them together. He believes that identifying everyone’s special skills and creativity has been key on this journey.

“We have watched many bands play and we love some of them but we know that there is something lacking. We have put our efforts into creating team performances, every vocalist brings a different touch while others back up. Having three vocalists is a plus as we can cut across different genres and time,” she explains.

One of the vocalists, Imelda Ddambya, also known as Ddambya Vocalz, says what sets them apart from the rest of the bands is their keen attention paid to understanding the nature of their audiences.

“Every audience is unique, different venues have different people. We prepare every time before heading out. So our music is tailored to our audience or clients’ needs,” she says.

The bigger picture

The band shares big dreams of growing into a record label that will change the landscape of Uganda’s music.

“We want to become a model record label, the goal and the bigger vision is not limited to the live band, this is our first step. Why we want to have a record label is to open doors for our vocalists, they are not only good at covers,” Kirabira says.

Mr Ssekiranda explains that original music is already in the works, taking lessons from veteran Ugandan bands such as Afrigo Band.

“We have invested time in composing and recording music, which we intend to release at a later date. This is key to cementing our place in the industry,” he explains.