Kampala back to its partying ways like it's 2019

Rios Bar and Restaurant in Kampala, a popular hangout, was renovated ready for reopening. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI | NMG

By  BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI  &  GILBERT MWIJUKE

What you need to know:

  • On the first night of reopening, Ugandans were evidently thrilled to return to night time partying. Most city bars and nightclubs – which lured clients with free performances by local musicians – were packed to the rafters.
  • Most high-end bars in town are only happy to be open again after a long hiatus, and requiring owners to implement Covid-19 health protocols seems to be asking for too much.
  • Like everywhere else in the world, the Covid-19 pandemic was catastrophic to Kampala’s night-time economy as a large portion of the nightlife ecosystem simply died.

Kampala, Uganda’s capital and East Africa’s high octane entertainment centre, roared back to life, as the government removed restrictions that barred all social and night life.

