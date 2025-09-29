Kansiime, Salvador, Pablo reunite in variety show

Earlier this year, comedian Kenneth Kimuli, better known as Pablo, introduced the Pablo Live Variety Show at the National Theatre. A playful mix of stand-up, interviews, and music, it borrows from the late-night format but carries Pablo’s own Ugandan twist. Held on the last Friday of every month, the show has quietly grown a loyal following that returns for its blend of surprises, laughter, and nostalgia. Friday’s edition was no ordinary one. Unlike past shows where guests were revealed at the last minute, this time Pablo announced his headliners weeks in advance: Anne Kansiime and Patrick Idringi, alias Salvador, some of Uganda’s most respected comedians. The anticipation was palpable, and the full house proved it.

The stage was set; but like said earlier, the show rarely lays all the cards on the table. There were open acts such as the mime artist, Jajja Bruce as well as singers such as Blair Koono, whose collaboration, Ngamba Nti Onjagala alongside KaRungi is gaining a massive audience; from his performance at Kenneth Mugabi’s show a weekend ago to this particular one, it was clear people sang the song word for word. It was, however, the comedians that people were there to see; Salvador, who rarely performs in Uganda lately, had a relentless session where he easily mixed up his new and old material, especially for those who watch him religiously. But like many comedians in Uganda today, Salvador has grown to appreciate the beauty in timing, he knows when to bring back a joke because he has read the room or knows what is trending.

Pablo performing with Anne Kansiime. The two recreated their skits from Theatre Factory times. PHOTOS/ANDREW KAGGWA

For this show, he brought back his conversation on visiting State House for the first time; in about five minutes, he told the audience about what he felt when he received the call inviting him and how he planned to tell the President his problems. “There is something about the President; you go to him with your problems, but before you start, he tells you all his problems...,” he said. Salvador has been one of the artists who is not shy about their political opinions; he has been abused and last week, he was attacked online for being one of the performers at Museveni’s nomination rally in Kololo. Pablo usually plays a host on these nights thus, he is seen more often and with each introduction of the next act, it is a set. He talked about various topics such as leaving school and not going back home after his Senior Four exams only to come home to serve punishment.

Kansiime talked about losing her parents as an adult and how the experience does not come with a lot of pampering as with children. In fact, she says when you are orphaned in your 30s, people still expect you to give them favours. The reunion of Pablo, Kansiime, and Salvador carried its own magic. At one point, Pablo and Kansiime threw the audience back to their Theatre Factory days with silly nursery rhymes, only for Salvador to join in a free-flowing conversation full of awkward jokes, inside banter, and unexpected facts. Even a throwaway line about the name Ojok — “it will end in tears” — landed with those who caught it.

The show ended with a surprise appearance by Navio, who will be holding a show with an orchestra at Kampala Serena this weekend. He talked about being a rapper and of course, being referred to as a formerly handsome rapper in the media. By the end of the night, Pablo Live had lived up to its promise of being more than a comedy show — it was a space where music, storytelling, and satire collided, where old friends rekindled their stage chemistry, and where the audience felt part of something both familiar and new.

The State House joke

