Katumwa thrills revellers in celebration of 30 years of Jazz

In a space of just two months, two Jazz events have made Serena Victoria Hall look like a small venue. The inaugural dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival event, which featured Kirk Whalum and Isaiah Katumwa on May 10, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, was a sold-out event that combined world-class jazz music with a sophisticated atmosphere.

This was the first time Katumwa was performed in Uganda after six years in the US. Despite putting up an ecstatic performance, the Jazz maestro felt he needed to prove more, and that more was last Sunday when he staged his solo concert to mark 30-years of Jazz music in Uganda, the same venue he staged his maiden concert back in December 2007. For the last 30 years and more, music for Katumwa has been a platform to not only chase his dreams, but to uplift others and build a legacy rooted in excellence, craft and mentorship.

And that was exactly what came to life on that Sunday night powered by Johnnie Walker and Tusker Malt. The ballroom was packed to capacity, as fans from all walks of life- politicians, captains of industry, musicians, and music lovers alike streamed in to witness a historic night. The evening was emotional for Katumwa, as he took the stage not just as a performer but as a mentor, sharing the spotlight with the incredible talents he has nurtured and walked with in the Jazz field over the years. Instrumentalists such as Michael Ouma, Happy Kyazze, Robert Aduba, Charmant Mushaga, Joseph Sax, Michael Kitanda, Mark Langa, Jonathan Kinobe, Tshaka Mayanja and a special performance from Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu made the night livelier. Katumwa took to the stage at 8pm clad in a white shirt, black tight pants and black suede moccasins. The sight of him drove the crowd into excitement and he straight away opened his first session with Welcome, his 2007 single, followed by Dance Again, one of his more recent hits.

He then invited Michael Kitanda on stage for an unforgettable duet on Smile On, followed by a stirring performance of What Is Love with Jonathan Kyobe, before inviting Joseph Sax and Tshaka Mayanja to put up an electrifying set. Because of Juliana Kanyomozi’s inaccessibility, Katumwa did their Nonze Gwe jam with Rachael Namubiru, who has a couple of other songs with him. During his break, Michael Ouma and Charmant Mushaga outdid themselves to the extent that the crowd rose to their feet, especially after their I Wanna Dance collaboration. On his return, Katumwa did a courtesy introduction of his backline that included Herbert Kigundu on the Saxophone, Gilbert Assimwe and Enock Lugumba on the keyboards, Kerry Isaac Tendo on the bass guitar, Robert Kibalama on the percussions, Israel Mwehinda on drums and Charmant Mushaga on the lead guitar. They each demonstrated their skills on the specific instrument they play.

In his second set, Katumwa did Special Feelings and Kantambule Nawe with Rachael Namubiru’s before inviting Mark Langa to perform Sinza, stirring the audience into a spiritual high. He then invited Naava Grey with whom they did a rendition of her Sokalami. It was also in the second set that he reflected on his journey with heartfelt gratitude, thanking the people who played a huge role in his career including Jimmy Mugerwa in the audience who gifted him his very first saxophone.

He also honored two pivotal collaborators in his early career: Samuel Bisaso, the first producer he ever worked with and Victor Oringtho, who co-wrote Joy, one of Katumwa’s most beloved classics. “We were seated on his bed when Bisaso produced Welcome”, Isaiah said about the birth of his first song. This was more than a concert. It was a celebration of legacy, mentorship, faith, purpose and the timeless power of jazz. Fenon Events delivered a stellar production with the state of the art lighting, and sound, giving the experience the glamour it deserved.

What they say...

Thank you. The ballroom was packed to capacity, as fans from all walks of life- politicians, captains of industry, musicians, and music lovers alike streamed in to witness a historic night.He thanked people who have walked this journey with him including Jimmy Mugerwa, who gifted him his very first saxophone.



