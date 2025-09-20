Kavuma uses theatre to foster positive change

Last week, Paul Kavuma, a leadership and communication expert takes to the National Theatre stage. He is not here for a motivational speech however, he was doing a show, a second episode of his Talk Smart series.

During the episodes, a production usually set at the workplace plays out and in between acts, Kavuma, who is also a member of the cast, breaks the fourth wall and engages the audience about what is going on in the scene and how they think it could play out.

Known to some people as the Chronicles of Jimmy or Jimmy Chronicles, the play follows a long-serving manager, whose position comes under threat when his boss’ recently graduated niece returns to work at the agency.

Jimmy is the longest serving worker at the agency aptly called Nvubu Advertisement. However, even when he knows the ins and outs of the organisation he says he has built from the ground up, he has to accept that times are changing and probably doesn’t understand things as well as he used to.

With the fear of being replaced at the top, he feels disrespected, despite not losing his job; with the new boss introducing sweeping changes, he feels challenged and disrespected in equal measures.

It is within the different acts of the show that Kavuma comes on stage, and engages the audience of what they think is going on in the act they have just experienced and where they believe the story is going.

Since this is a story playing out at the workplace, many people in the audience see, in fact many even see themselves in the cast or a person they know.

Thus most of the interactions are not only explosive but engaging and even informing. It is clear Uganda, at least this particular day, has a lot of potential managers and equally has many who would burn down companies if they are given a chance.

But besides the message in the production, there is a lot offered in the form of pure artistry, performance and raw emotions by the actors.

The performers help frame the story in ways many people could relate with; every character presents a different attitude and work problem.

Behaviour change theatre is a participatory approach that uses theatre, drama, and storytelling to raise awareness, foster empathy, and encourage individuals and communities to change their behaviours and attitudes, particularly in health and social development contexts.

By reflecting real-life issues and character journeys, it engages audiences, provides a platform for dialogue, and promotes self-reflection to motivate individuals to move through stages of behaviour change.

Theatre has over the years been used to educate and communicate different things. From politics, civic education and health purposes, theatre has been instrumental in spreading messages especially in third world countries. Kavuma has over the years used behaviour change theatre to create change in offices, and institutions where he has been putting up shows.

As the final act of the Talk Smart series drew to a close, the atmosphere in the National Theatre was charged with a sense of introspection and excitement.

The audience had watched Jimmy, the seasoned manager, wrestle with his insecurities, ego, and the shifting landscape of modern work dynamics. His journey from resistance to acceptance mirrored a larger societal challenge—the delicate balance between tradition and innovation, stability and change.

Kavuma took his place in front of the audience for the last time that evening. As the lights dimmed slightly, he paused before speaking, looking out at the engaged crowd. “So, where do we go from here?” he asked. He invited the audience to reflect, not just on the characters, but on themselves.

“Jimmy’s fear wasn’t about losing his job,” Kavuma continued. “It was about losing his relevance. In a rapidly evolving world, it’s easy to feel like an outsider in a space you've always called home. But it’s never too late to adapt, to learn, and to grow.”

This production was written and directed by Aganza Kisaka.