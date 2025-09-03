Kenny G to perform in Kampala

Legendary saxophonist Kenny G will perform in Kampala City on Sunday, September 28. The show was organised by Malembe Lifestyle in conjunction with Fenon Events. It will be held at the Mestil Hotel.

This landmark event marks the first time the Grammy Award-winning artist will perform in Uganda, promising an unforgettable night for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers across the region.

Kenny G, one of the world’s best-selling instrumentalist in history with over 75 million records sold worldwide, has defined smooth jazz for decades.

Known for iconic compositions such as Songbird, Forever in Love, and Sentimental, his soulful melodies have touched millions globally. This concert is more than a performance. It is a celebration of a musical legacy, offering audiences in Kampala a rare opportunity to experience his signature sound live and intimate.

“Bringing Kenny G to Kampala is a historic achievement and a testament to Uganda’s growing stature on the international entertainment map. This event reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating East Africa’s cultural landscape through sophisticated and world-class musical experiences. We are creating more than a concert; we are crafting an immersive and luxurious experience for our discerning audience,” said Mr Afsa Umutesi, the events director at Malembe Lifestyle.

The one-night concert promises a refined atmosphere at Mestil Hotel, combining elegant ambience with Kenny G’s masterful artistry.