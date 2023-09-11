Kenyan DJs bring soul to life at Entebbe

The Singleton Match-play Golf Challenge at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) exudes the best of pomp and this explains the big numbers it attracts during the 19th hole prize-giving ceremonies.

Well, the groove got finer on Saturday evening eight matches of action at the last 16 stage on par-71 course.

The night was arguably the liveliest of the championship thus far this year after Kenyan DJs Allan Wainaina, popularly known as DJ Shaky, and Andrew Waititu aka DJ Forest rocked the audience with a ballistic soul experience.

“We are blessed today with a celebrity. Wainana is the chief finance officer of Telkom Kenya and deejaying is his hobby,” a happy Edward Kabuuchu rallied the crowd.

“He’s not an ordinary DJ. He just came to please us and we must honour him,” he added. The dance floor under the disco lights was busy.

The reaction to songs like ‘Treat her like a lady’ by The Temptations from 1984 and ‘Candy’ by Cameo from 1986 punctuates the delight of the night. The dance strokes from Andrew Baguma, Walusimbi, Capt. Evarlyne Asiimwe, Kabuuchu and Andrew Kibaya among others tell it all.

On a stage designed with screens in a beautiful arc format, three DJ sets had been lined-up with Ugandan DJ Slick Stuart’s set in between.

Slick Stuart grabbed the night early, playing some oldies and the latest music from home and beyond, which engrossed the audience for about two hours.

Therein, the best dressed golfers in retro theme on the night were voted; Anne Abeja winning a spa treatment while Morgan Otile got a dinner for two and they both will be chauffeured to and fro by an all-new Urban Cruiser car model from Cfao Motors.

Moments later, former EGC chairman Dr. Tumubweine Twinemanzi’s latest birthday was celebrated with dancing and cake cutting in company of emcee Marvin Kagoro, Suubi Kiwanuka, Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa, Jovia Tugume, Maxi Byenkya, John Byabagambi, club trustee Edward Kabuuchu before a photo moment with sponsors present.

EGC had been graced by players from Nyali Golf Club located in Mombasa, Kenya and upon introduction by Kenya’s ambassador to Uganda H.E Maj. Gen. George Owino, he advocated for more sports tourism.

Upon the end of the prize giving, Slick Stuart handed the stage to DJ Shaky first with emceeing duties switching to Timothy Code. DJ Forest would later take the stage too. A splendid night!

Former Entebbe Golf Club Chairman, Dr Twinemanzi Tumubweine cuts his birthday cake. PHOTOS/ EDDIE CHICCO

SUBSIDIARY RESULTS

Seniors Winner (55+): Edrae Kagombe 36 pts

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

A: Gurbux Singh 38 pts

B: Marvin Kagoro 39 pts (c/b)

C: Samson Akankiza 45 pts

D: Katongole Kaliisa 34 pts

GROUP WINNERS - LADIES

A: Bridget Basiima 38 pts

B: Edith Wamalwa 36 pts (c/b)

LONGEST DRIVE

M: John Basabose

L: Martha Babirye

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Robbins Mwehaire

L: Bridget Basiima

ENTEBBE SINGLETON MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Edition: 7th

Venue: Par-71 Entebbe Course

Field: 228 players

Platinum Sponsor: Singleton