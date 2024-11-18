Lango mourns music legend Ekuka Ogwal Adongo

The Lango traditional music world is mourning the loss of a luminary, Morris Sirikinti Ekuka Ogwal Adongo Wot’a-jo-Aryo, 63.

Known for his captivating performances and profound storytelling, Ekuka Ogwal Adongo died on Saturday at Lira University Teaching Hospital, Lira City, where he had been receiving treatment.

His death marks the end of an era for the Lango community and beyond. Throughout his lifetime, Ekuka’s songs were an integral part of community gatherings, ceremonies, and rituals, embodying the essence of Lango culture and fostering unity and identity.

His compositions such as Gelo Ocolo, Alican Bot Cet Dang Ping, Matuka, Muchaka-Muchaka, and Icoo Adoko Olo are testaments to his unmatched ability to blend traditional rhythms with insightful lyrics that resonated deeply with audiences. Friends and relatives said Ekuka Ogwal Adongo’s artistic contributions have woven a rich narrative into the cultural fabric of Uganda, leaving an enduring legacy that will be revered for generations to come.

Mr Sam Kelo Okello, the former chair Board of Trustees of Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC), said: “Uganda has lost a great man and we will never replace him. The times I shared with him were very special and I have documented them. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mr Daniel Roy Odur, the executive director of Catherine Phil Sickle Cell Support Initiative (CAPSCI), said the deceased transcended the role of a mere musician. “He was a masterful storyteller and a guardian of Lango traditions. His melodies resonated profoundly with the sentiments and experiences of his people, often encapsulating themes of love, societal challenges, and cultural pride,” he said.

“Each piece exemplifies his extraordinary talent for merging traditional rhythms with evocative lyrics, creating timeless works that continue to inspire future generations,” Mr Odur said.

He added that the deceased’s artistry acted as a conduit between the past and present, safeguarding the rich legacy of the Lango community while simultaneously addressing modern-day issues. “Through his astute and insightful lyrics, Morris adeptly critiqued all societal norms and challenges, while entertaining and provoking thoughts,” Mr Odur said. Fans’ reaction News of Ekuka’s passing, initially shared by Lira University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs), Prof Okaka Opio Dokotum, has evoked widespread grief. Fans, fellow musicians, and cultural figures have taken to social media to express their sorrow and celebrate his life, sharing stories of how his music impacted them personally.

Tributes not only celebrate his musical prowess but also honour his legacy as a mentor to emerging artists in the region.

“As we grieve the passing of Morris Sirikinti Ekuka Ogwal Adongo Wot’a-joAryo, we also honour the vibrant life heled and the profound impact he had on traditional music. His melodies will forever resonate within the souls of those who cherished him and recognised his exceptional talent,” Mr Odur said.

“The legacy he bequeaths is a beacon of inspiration for future generations, encouraging them to cherish their cultural heritage while gracefully maneuvering through the intricacies of contemporary existence,” he added.

Burial arrangements Burial planning meetings began yesterday at the deceased’s home in Anyaronino Cell, Lira City West Division.

The home, located by the ring road from the Odokomit telephone booster exit near 291 Suits, will be the gathering place for those wishing to honor his memory.