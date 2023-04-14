Legacy Beats: Representing the west

Who is Legacy Beats?

I am a producer, mixing and mastering engineer. Originally Obed Bwire, I converted into a Moslem and adopted the name Abdu Rahman. I was inspired to be a producer because of my yearning to listen to good beats, and growing up, my friends and I talked a lot about music and sometimes creating beats with our mouths. You would find us in class hitting desks just to come up with beats. In secondary school, I joined a music group and dedicated myself to learning the piano and I studied music from Esom School of music, graduated with a certificate in music and Godwilling, I will pursue a diploma and degree. I also learnt a lot from friends, the internet and producers Nessim, Herbert Skills, Smart Keys, also helped me.

When did you start making sound professionally?

In 2018 and I have put my hands on good songs, some popular and some unpopular.

What is the difference between a sound engineer and a producer?

A producer is a beat maker or recording engineer because he is the one who records and makes a beat while a sound engineer or mixing and mastering engineer is the one who gives a producer’s sound a good feel, melody and meaning. Beat making is raw production and then there is post production which we call mixing and mastering sounds.

What are some of the popular songs you have worked on?

I contributed to Pallaso’s Mpa Love, Bareke Abo, and I was one of the sound engineers on Karole Kasita’s unlimited album, I worked on Celebration by Josey Josey and Weekend by Omega256.

What have you achieved in this career so far?

I have attained recognition, made good valuable friends, moved to places doing my music sound engineering business, bought myself land and I have built myself a house.

And any challenges?

There is jealousy, beef and witchcraft in this business, hijacking and stealing people’s sounds and defaulters who do not want to pay for services offered to them.

It is alleged that producers sexually abuse female singers, is it true?

I particularly respect my clients but there are producers who do not respect clients to the extent of wanting to sleep with them and I condemn that. It is unprofessional. When you sleep with a client, next time they will come expecting a free offer and you will find yourself earning nothing.

What are those other bad habits in the entire music industry?

The use of drugs and alcohol is still high in the arts industry.

Tell us that unforgettable moment you have experienced in your career?

I will not forget the day I met Producer MadaKays. I was at school, I made a good beat and he awarded me 99 percent and the second person had 95 percent. He later took me to his studio in Kiwatule and I was lucky to meet Jose Chameleone. I was so happy.

Was there ever a moment that demoralised you in this career?

When I recorded my first song. I had worked for Shs20,000 and was not paid, that was my first project. I was devastated!

Your advice to those joining the sound industry.

If there is anyone out there with a dream of becoming a music designer or sound engineer, push your dream, meet those who are already in the industry, they can give you a helping hand; do not focus much on money but do your thing with passion.

How do you spend your free time?

I read novels and write songs.

Where do you see yourself in five years?