Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: new species named after star

A new tree species has been named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio as a tribute to the Hollywood star's anti-logging campaigning, London's Royal Botanic Gardens announced Thursday.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The evergreen with large yellowish-green flowers, which was found in Cameroon's Ebo forest, was the first new species to be officially named in 2022 by botanists from the renowned gardens in the London borough of Kew.

  • DiCaprio, best known for the 1997 film "Titanic", currently stars as an astronomer in the Netflix comedy "Don't Look Up" about scientists trying to draw the world's attention to a comet heading towards Earth.

A new tree species has been named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio as a tribute to the Hollywood star's anti-logging campaigning, London's Royal Botanic Gardens announced Thursday. 
The evergreen with large yellowish-green flowers, which was found in Cameroon's Ebo forest, was the first new species to be officially named in 2022 by botanists from the renowned gardens in the London borough of Kew.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.