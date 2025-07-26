Let’s talk about Kampala Creme

When Kampala Creme premiered on MultiChoice Uganda’s Pearl Magic Prime last year, the reality show broke the Internet. The cast was stellar, Gloria Mulungi Ssenyonjo alias Baby Gloria, Etania Mutoni, Zahara Nalumansi alias Zahara Toto and Deborah Nantongo Cleve alias Mami Deb; the first reality show of a kind could be likened to Young, Famous and African, The Real Housewives, and The Mommy Club, among others reality shows. Such shows are centred around a group of people going on with their lives with the cameras recording. Most of the people cast for such shows are said to be successful and most of these shows are shot in hotels , hired homes with hired cars. Kampala Creme is a cast of high flying Ugandans, celebrated in their fields and loathed in equal measures.

But it has been said cringe TV has a way into people’s hearts. It gets people’s jaws dropping, and the Internet buzzing. In the first episode of Kampala Creme, Ugandans were aware of Baby Gloria. She is known for her petroleum jelly adverts she has made since she was in primary school, and for being her mother’s daughter. Then there is Zahara Toto,the sharp voice that fearlessly talks about celebrities on TV shows. Etania Mutoni rose to fame as one of the MCs and hype women on NTV’s premiere lockdown show, Dance Party. She had also launched her DJing career on top of becoming a radio presenter. Mami Deb was the wild card, a businesswoman who most Ugandans were learning about in the first episode.





She lives a high life, drives big boys cars and luxury is her cup of tea. The first episodes did what reality shows do - create camps within the cast. Soon, there were rivalries; Mami Deb and Zahara Toto were against Baby Gloria for no clear reason, then Etania didn’t belong to a camp but was an eye candy. Baby Gloria became a quick audience favourite for pulling punches and stinging comments in those interviews outside the action. She was the first to acknowledge that Mami Deb was rich, but there was a catch,”her husband is generally an ancestor, he’s been working for all those years.”

But Baby Gloria did not stay on the show for long. She claimed the show did not align with her values, authentic self and artistic vision. She also hinted at the fact that the show was scripted and had been asked to say a couple of things against her will. Baby Gloria was replaced by Laika, an artist, but the spotlight was taken by Etania because she’s became the real one. Her story of making it from the trenches, surviving human trafficking and later becoming a famous celebrated DJ, won many hearts. But there was more to Etania. She was believable. She hasn’t made it in life and has a boyfriend she adores. In the current season, Etania left. She was the audience’s favourite and in came a new cast for Season Three. The new season introduced Sheena Holm, Umrah Murungi and Prima Nassozi, alias Prima Kardash. Holm is a content creator and entrepreneur, Murungi is a media personality and the CEO of Seyls Uganda, a brand known for its clothing and other products, particularly women’s fashion items.

And Kardash, a socialite and entrepreneur known mainly for her past relationships with singer Geosteady and media personality, Mr Henrie. Kardish is the first who people on local famous YouTube channels, TitTok pages and gossip shows, know very well. She has had such a heavily documented love life, scandalous at times and has never been shy about being ghetto in many ways. But that’s not all . She replaces Etania, the hustler who was trying to figure out life among “planned kids” such as Baby Gloria, Laika Music, Mami Deb and Zahara Toto. Kardash is a hustler, who worked her way to the top. On Kampala Creme, she has been hit with age-ism, classism and language jokes about her poor grammar, but nothing really gets to her nerves. In fact, after one joke about her English, she will likely respond with a sentence riddled with grammatical errors. This is the kind of rawness about Kardash that gets the Internet talking. For instance, during an episode two weeks ago, one viewer noted that she was the realest.

“I think I love Prima in this season of Kampala Creme. No fake vibes, she’s being real,” read a post on X (formerly Twitter). Kardash, for some reason, is very good friends with Sheena on the show. Kardash can’t say a correct complete sentence in English, and on the other hand, Sheena cannot speak Luganda to save her life. Their conversations are always full of quotables and yet as a viewer, there’s a lot of gist, most of which can easily be connected to a local celebrity or media personality. Besides Kardash and all the drama around her, the show has several jaw-dropping moments - for instance, it is a show where every episode is a showdown between cast members. Much as many seem to have issues with Mami Deb, there are usually smaller showdowns between other cast members. The showdowns between Zahara Toto and Kardash are almost constant.

Zahara believes everything about Kardash is cheap, local and the places they go to are beyond her status. Their misunderstandings seem to have existed way before she joined the show. Remember Zahara used to present gossip on TV and yes, made several enemies in the process. During the launch of Season Three, they literally faced off as Zahara kept interrupting Kardash who was introducing herself. That's the moment most people noticed the new season would be chaotic. And that’s the kind of TV show Ugandans want - chaos and cringe. So, expect more drama, more camps, more rivalism, more tears and everything in between.



