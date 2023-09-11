Let’s talk Bedroom Essentials 

Swangz Avenue’s Elijah Kitaka had earlier said that his EP (Extended Play) was inspired by the romantic erotic feeling everyone has. Either alone or with someone. He went on to say that there is that moment you are alone in a room and you feel you are making love to someone.

The EP came out in July and on Thursday, the label invited a few people for a listening party.

The event took place at the Hub Hotel in Bugolobi where music enthusiasts, media and artistes got an upclose and personal experience of Kitaka’s Bedroom Essentials, and bits of Son of Kaloli, his earlier body of work. Among the notables included artists A Pass, Azawi, Vinka, Kaz Kasozi, Zulanda, The Mith, Wonder JR, Zafaran, Joshua Baraka, Kataleya, Kandle and Vyper Ranking. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement to the evening as they cheered on Elijah Kitaka during his enthralling performance.

The event started at 8:00pm, with Selector Jay serenading the audience .

The Double Black Band, which apparently is Kitaka’s band, took to the stage to set the atmosphere.

Kitaka, clad in a matching green outfit of shirt and shorts with white sneakers made his way to the simple stage followed by loud cheers.

Being the center of attention, Kitaka kicked off his performance with Ndi Wuwo before jumping on older songs such as Me and You, off his debut album before his Swangz Avenue days. Kontrol, another one off the EP that seems to have a good thing going on once it gets the right attention.

His performance was so engaging that he even invited people on the stage to either sing or dance to some of the songs.

Going by the crowd’s reaction, Tip Toe was that song that had them almost breaking their bones.

The artist called out anyone to join him as they did the tip toe dance and the first three took it a notch higher by adding more dance routines than expected.