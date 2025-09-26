Living off the feed: Inside Uganda’s content creation hustle

Lucky Ndelea:

Some clients undervalue content

At just 24, Lucky Ndelea has turned his passion for photography and videography into a full-time career. For the past two years, after juggling content creation and university, he has dedicated his days to capturing stories through vibrant visuals. His routine is far from glamorous; if he is not editing, he is delivering work or planning his next shoot with Pivot Media. “It takes versatility,” Lucky says. “People rush to specialise, but you must first learn to do everything at industry standard.”

Most of Lucky’s gigs come through referrals, and he relies on a clear rate card to handle negotiations. Planning and editing take up the bulk of his time.

His biggest challenge is that some clients undervalue content. “There is no such thing as a ‘simple video,’” he insists. Still, Lucky thrives on transforming ideas into reality. “Nothing beats creating exactly what I imagined.”

The Cooking Nurse:

Discipline is key

Ritah Tumuhimbise, better known as The Cooking Nurse on her socials, found herself into content creation in 2020 when she began sharing home cooking and cultural recipes. What started as a creative outlet during a new season of motherhood, soon became a thriving digital brand with thousands of loyal followers.

“I realised people were finding value in what I was sharing,” she recalls. “That gave me the push to stay consistent and turn my passion into something impactful.”

Four years later, she is a full-time content creator, known for her simple, wholesome recipes and warm, relatable storytelling.

Ritah’s typical day begins at 6a.m., preparing breakfast for her children and husband. Most of her cooking happens at home, but she also runs a kitchen studio where she shoots content and teaches cooking classes. Every detail of her space, from the pots to the plates, is handpicked to reflect her identity in front of the camera. Behind her content lies a process. Ritah often outlines her ideas, sometimes needing three or four takes before getting a usable shot. “Cooking is the easy part,” she explains. “It is making sure the food looks good on camera, filming different angles, and editing that takes the energy.”

While she mostly works alone, Ritah occasionally partners with photographers, editors, and fellow creators. Still, she juggles many roles; cook, stylist, director, shopper, and marketer. Equipment and production costs are her biggest expenses, though co-owning a studio with Like many Ugandan creators, she grapples with several challenges. Poor internet connections and frequent power cuts often disrupt her shoots, making consistency difficult. On load-shedding days, tasks like shopping in bulk, which is cheaper than buying daily, become impossible. Some recipes need electricity, and so do the lights and cameras, which makes shoot days unpredictable.

“I have learnt to stay calm since I cannot change certain things. I remind myself why I started and focus on doing my best when power is back. Sometimes that means overworking to cushion myself against the uncertainties of this country.” Ritah plans ahead with a content calendar. That way, she does not run out of ideas. She also leaves room for spontaneous, creative moments which come when she is already cooking. “Deadlines keep me disciplined, but I also know creativity cannot be forced. I work ahead of time so I do not create under too much pressure,” she says.

Her brand has attracted partnerships either through agencies or direct approaches.

“I plan to start pitching direct to brands for partnerships I feel would align with my values, now I am no longer shy like in the beginning,” she giggles.

Ritah attributes the sustainability of her work to discipline and her ability to diversify in product sales such as selling ghee and holding cooking classes, as well as YouTube monetisation.

Daisy Sunshine:

Do not do it for the fame

No two days look alike for Daisy. On YouTube shoot days, she is on set from morning until late afternoon, working with a production team before dashing off to school pick-up and family time. The evenings often find her at the gym, recharging her energy. She starts her mornings with family. Together, they pray, sing, and share stories on the drive before the day’s bustle begins. It is in these simple rituals that Daisy finds the grounding that fuels her work of content creation and digital entrepreneurship.

Her journey into content creation was not planned from the beginning. “I started an Instagram page just to share encouragement three times a week,” she recalls.

Two years of consistent posting laid the foundation for what has since become the Daisy Sunshine brand, a platform that now spans marriage, parenting, entrepreneurship, and natural hair. Behind her inspirational posts lies a demanding process.

“The most challenging part is ideation,” she says, explaining that her husband encourages her to consume less content so she has space to create. Her team now includes a videographer, personal assistant, and soon, a finance manager. Equipment remains her biggest expense, a cost she bears willingly for flexibility and quality. Partnerships with brands are another intricate part of the job. While most approach her, Daisy sometimes pitches, sharpening her positioning as a brand. But values, she insists, are non-negotiable.

“I only work with brands whose values match mine, because that makes the partnership authentic.” She navigates negotiations with a clear rate card and protects herself financially by requiring upfront payments. Although content creation has given her flexibility as a wife and mother, Daisy admits it is not all glamour. Burnout, delayed payments, and public misconceptions that content creators “just take pictures” are real challenges. Yet she has learnt to stay grounded: “I remind myself I am simply Daisy, a wife, mother, and child of God.”

Looking ahead, Daisy sees influencing as a stepping stone. She envisions running a marriage and family resource firm, mentoring young women, and running her businesses. Her advice to aspiring creators is: “Do not do it for the fame or the money. Have a purpose bigger than yourself. That is what will keep you going when challenges come.”

Hannah Arinaitwe:

Content creation is expensive

Hannah’s content is not about trends or chasing likes, it is about purpose. A multimedia storyteller, journalist, and founder of Art4Change Uganda, Hannah uses her platforms to spark conversations on education, climate action, and youth empowerment. What began in 2021 as a campus hobby, when university leaders asked her to advertise events on her X account, has grown into a full-time career that she formally embraced in 2023.

“Many people think this job is just about posting pretty photos, but behind every video is planning, scripting, shooting and editing.” For Hannah, the focus is not on numbers but impact. One of her proudest milestones was landing a job to host a TV show after a brand manager was inspired by a video with only 150 views.

A typical day for her is a mix of planning, creating, and engaging. Planning takes the most time, followed by shooting and editing, and for bigger productions she hires a team. Her toolkit is simple but effective: a phone, tripod, camera, lighting gear, and editing apps such as CapCut and Canva.

“My workspace is not limited to one spot. I could be at home, studio, or outdoor locations, depending on the kind of content I want to create,” she explains.

But the work is not without costs. Hannah spends heavily on data, outfits, props, and travel. “Content creation is expensive, you invest before you earn,” she explains. Payments from clients often delay, and negotiating fair rates remains one of her challenges. To protect her work, she insists on contracts and deposits.

Despite the pressures of deadlines, burnout, and criticism, Hannah remains grounded in her mission. She clears up a common misconception: “People think content creators are lazy or just chasing freebies. In reality, it is strategy, discipline, and investment.”

Derrick Ssenyonyi:

Content creation as limitless

For the past five years, Derrick Ssenyonyi has lived fully as a content creator, storyteller, wildlife photographer, and digital influencer with a passion for travel and conservation. Starting as a street photographer, then doing personal shoots to fund his studies, Derrick later worked with Uganda Tourism Board before growing into a full-time storyteller. His work ranges from field assignments with lodges, resorts, and tourism boards to long days in Kampala scripting, editing, and managing shoots.

“You become everything before it grows; writer, editor, marketer, finance manager. It is growing a brand from zero,” he says. Through his companies, Bold Narrative and Link Visuals Media, he handles projects from planning to delivery, emphasising professionalism. Derrick sees content creation as limitless, stretching into filmmaking and documentaries. “I want Ugandans to understand that content creation is a game changer,” he stresses. Despite challenges such as costly drone restrictions, he remains inspired: “This job exposes me to the best people, cultures, and stories everywhere I go.”

Lisa Kusiima:

I have built a communityFor Lisa Kusiima, content creation is more than videos and posts, it is a calling. A wife, mother of three, entrepreneur, and digital creator, Lisa left her role as an analyst at a management consultancy firm to pursue what she believes is her God-given purpose; building strong families. “I started by sharing my own experiences on YouTube and extending those conversations to other platforms. Content creation also allowed me to be a present mother while empowering others along the way,” she says.

For four years, Lisa has been a full-time content creator, producing videos and posts on womanhood, dating, marriage, parenting, homemaking, and family finances. Her mission is to share lessons and values that strengthen families. A typical day for her begins with quiet time with God, a workout at the gym, and breakfast with her youngest child. She then checks in with her assistant to review the week’s deliverables before diving into content creation, client meetings, or school runs.

Behind the polished posts is a process that demands planning. “The post-production stage takes the most time,” Lisa notes, explaining that brand collaborations often require multiple approvals. She cites team costs as her biggest expense. Her work has attracted global brands such as Downy, Absa Bank, and KFC. Yet, she remains selective. “Before I say yes, I ask, do our values align? Do I believe in the product? Is the brand credible?”

Lisa admits that challenges exist, from client budget mismatches to negative criticism. Still, she stays rooted in scripture and mentorship. “Trends will come and go, but my purpose is to strengthen families,” she explains, noting that content creator is not just taking pretty photos, it is running a business with strategy, production, investment, and impact. “Good content creators build communities and influence positive change. I get a tonne of messages from people saying how a video has saved their marriage, finances, and mothers teaching their children scripture all from watching my videos,” she shares.

Desmond Isingoma:

It is not just a video

Desmond Isingoma is a full-time content creator and the founder of Dasha Creatives, a photography and video production company he launched in 2022.

His days are far from typical. From Monday to Wednesday, he spends long hours editing, often from 10am until midnight with short breaks in between. He also handles emails, invoices, and client communication concurrently. The rest of the week is devoted to shoots for his retainer clients or, when the schedule allows, time to rest and recharge.

“It [content creation] takes dedication, consistency, and constant learning,” Desmond says, noting that most of his gigs come through referrals and an active online presence.

He pushes back against the idea that the job is easy. “People think it is just a one-minute video, but behind it is research, planning, and editing.”

Despite challenges like late payments, he thrives on the networks and opportunities each project brings.



