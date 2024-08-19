Longest zip line over River Nile now open to public

Tourism state minister Martin Bahinduka Mugarra has stressed the need for more investment in domestic tourism.

“The establishment we are commissioning today speaks directly to the Ministry’s effort to promote domestic Tourism through the Explore Uganda Campaign. Adventure tourism is one strand that appeals more to domestic tourists, especially the youth and middle-aged,” he said during the launch of the longest zip line over the Nile, so far, on Friday.

“The facility is a welcome addition to the adventure tourism stock in a region that is earmarked as the Country’s adventure capital. Such development fits perfectly in government intervention to develop the Source of the Nile into an iconic world-class facility,” Minister Mugarra said during the launch attended by social media influencers, tik-tokers, and a team of tourism enthusiasts.

“For a long time, the perception has been that tourism is for foreigners or “whites” only. This misconception is keeping our tourism industry from achieving its full potential.

We need to start appreciating our tourism resources as Ugandans and participating in various tourism activities in all regions around the country. Many of these visitors and in particular the lei[1]sure and business tourists will not depart from Uganda without visiting the source of the Nile.

It has over time transformed into one of the most iconic attractions in the country,” he said, before encouraging the proprietor of the facility to not only stop at ziplining but also develop other adventure tourism activities that will pull more crowds to the site.

Located in Bukaya, Njeru, Buikwe, Zip the Nile now features a double zipline allowing adventurers to zipline side-side and share the experience. According to Dr Joseph Okia, the proprietor of Living Waters Resort, Zip the Nile is the only facility with a Superman zipline in East Africa.

Here, one gets to fly like a superhero. “Participants can reach speeds of up to 50 km/hour while on the 620-metre line. As you zip through the lush trees and over the waters of the river Nile, you will feel a sense of exhilaration and awe as only this experience can offer,” he said, adding that a participant must be at least six years old to zipline.