Main performers no show at Ugandan conventions in North America

The Uganda Festival and Expo by UNAA Causes in Miami ended Sunday while the UNAA Convention had also just ended in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The two largest Uganda diaspora conventions happened this past weekend with some challenges.

Afrigo Band which had been advertised by UNAA in Cincinnati was no show.

However, the electioneering saved the day with a heated contest between the incumbent President Ms Henrieta Wamala (Team Action) who defeated her deputy Ms Lydia Natolo (Team Unity).

Erstwhile competitor UNAA Causes known for its top entertainment on Labor Day Weekend took place at the Fontainebleau Oceanfront Resort, Miami Beach.

With the absence of its main performers from Uganda like King Saha, David Lutalo, Cindy Sanyu and B2C, UNAA Causes made several moves to keep the program exciting.

It opted to use arguably the World’s most expensive venue per person, LIV night club at Fontainebleau Resort.

Because of the lack of performers, UNAA Causes did forego Friday completely to focus on Saturday and Sunday.

Those who attended LIV are still in awe but few Ugandans were aware of the exquisiteness of LIV to make it as memorable as it should have be.

Delegates at UNAA Causes conventions have more expectations because they have to pay more for its programme. Fontainebleau Oceanfront Resort room per night was $ 285 plus tax per night for a two beds room while Cincinnati’s Hyatt for its rival was only $ 139 per night.

With the US Embassy in Kampala closed, UNAA Causes talent pool from the Fashion Industry became complicated, they added Zari to give a lift to its Fashion Weekend programme but she was stopped from traveling at Johannesburg international Airport because of some Covid restrictions, Zari released a video explaining her challenges on her social media this past Friday.

It was Angella Kalule and Pastor Bugembe singing in Miami.

With no major artiste performing in Miami or Cincinnati, the Convention competition now shifts to 2022 with UNAA heading back to San Francisco while we await UNAA Causes to announce its 2022 plans but our guess is it will be Las Vegas or Los Angeles.