Masaka’s Sserwada fighting for the youth

Tell us about yourself

I am Jesca Sserwadda, 23 years old, from Masaka District, a student at Uganda Martyrs University, also a professional make-up and nail artist. I come from a religious family which has taught me to be faithful during my youthful stage.

What inspired you to audition for Miss Uganda?

I honestly did not get the idea to contest for Miss Uganda, it was God’s timing. I have never competed in any pageantry, so it was a big surprise for my family and friends.

Was your family supportive of you joining the contest?

Yes they were. I remember I asked my father first because he is a bishop in one of the churches in Masaka, I did not want to get involved without his consent, so he gave me the go-ahead.

Why did you join the contest?

Besides the reward (a brand new car), I wanted to have a platform to advocate for my cause, which is skills empowerment and talent development in Uganda as a way to solve unemployment among the youth.

Are you going to share your project idea with the crowned Miss Uganda?

Yes, I will share my projects with the entire Miss Uganda team because they all aim at making Uganda better and with the support of Miss Uganda Foundation and other organisations, we shall be able to implement them.

Now that you did not go through, do you still have those plans of skilling the youth?

I did not win Miss Uganda but I got the chance to share my story and cause on one of the biggest female empowering platforms in Uganda, so I am glad that my voice was heard and made it to the top five.

How did you feel when you finished in the top five?

It was really a great achievement for me. I mean, I am a girl from Masaka and not known like some of my other competitors in the top five, but I made it.

Were you satisfied with the results?

I was satisfied with the results because we had a saying in the camp “May the best girl win”, so it was all okay.

Who is your role model?

My father, Bishop Leonald Sseradda. He taught me everything, he taught me how to fight for myself and I am really impressed and inspired by him.

What lessons did you learn from the contest?

I learnt a lot of confidence. This contest boosted my self-esteem and ability to speak to people. I was such a shy girl. I have learnt time management because during the boot camp, we had assignments, classes, rehearsals and challenges which had deadlines, so you had to know how to balance all. I am a graceful person but I had never challenged myself and was not sure if I could be graceful even under pressure, so this contest showed me that side plus learning more of my personal beliefs and values that set me apart from my fellow competitors. I learnt a lot.

Do you have plans to run again in the next contest?

No I will not contest again.

What are your future plans in line with the beauty contest?