Maurice, orchestra, music and the swamp

A lot has been said about Ugandan music this year. Some claim it has lost its essence, while others, such as artist A-Pass, have stated that local music is dead.

It is understandable, especially when you consider the context of his reasoning. However, while this is happening, underground artists, away from the mainstream industry, are striving to innovate, challenge themselves and attract new audiences.

And that is probably the story of the Orchestra in the City, a jazz-soul concert that took place at the Kampala Golf Club, last Saturday. It was a night of experimentation, both with music and the curation. But it was also a night that three misunderstood crafts opened their doors to the public: jazz music, whiskey and golf.

Learning about golf

Most people assume that jazz music is for the old, while some low-key people believe it is boring. The show blended soul, which many people are probably used to serving smooth, but still authentic. Thus, Maurice Kirya and the orchestra.

Golf is often perceived as a sport for the affluent, with the common belief that one must be wealthy to join a golf club. However, on Saturday, Kampala Golf Club’s Captain, Charles Rukundo, was on course to challenge such beliefs and, of course, emphasise the need for people to join a golf club.

But it was not only about interesting people in joining the sport. It was also about understanding basic things about the golf course. For instance, people accessed the course through the main gate, but the 11th hole, where the show was happening, was on the opposite side of the course. People had to pass through an under road tunnel.

The car exhibition was such an experience. The theme of the show was the preservation of the city’s lungs. After years of modernisation and real estate encroachment on nature, Kampala Golf Club stands as the largest green belt in the city. In addition to its role in purifying the air, a sewer line runs beneath the course, serving a significant portion of the city.

Sewer is a ticking time bomb

The show was meant to create awareness on the need for sustainable biodiversity and that is why it was held at the 11 hole, which is near the sewage trench or swamp on which the stage was actually mounted.

According to Capt Rukundo, people litter all sorts of dirty things in swamps and channels, which most of the time end up in trenches in the golf course. With little to no maintenance, the sewers could be a ticking time bomb that could end up in another Kiteezi scandal. This time though, it would be in the city centre.

“This aligns with our commitment to sustainability and building community, said Roy Ronald Tumwizere, Uganda Breweries Limited’s (UBL) national advocacy manager. UBL, through Johnnie Walker Green Label, was one of the sponsors.

But what caught my attention was how the message was infused into performance. For instance, John Mary recited a poem about Kampala, keeping the audience in check on why they were there.

But when the music started, it was a different story. The Kampala Jazz Orchestra, led by Polycarp Kyagulanyi, raised the bar. From their first show at the National Theatre to the first House of Jazz show at Latitude 0, they outdo the previous edition.

Paying tribute to classics such as Peggy Lee, a favourite for many of Uganda’s jazz connoisseurs, it is hard imagining a themed night, where the song is not covered. In a twist of events, they performed Frank Sinatra’s anthem of New York. It was odd, considering the night was dedicated to saving the lungs of Kampala.

Then came performances

And that was not the last time a song by Frank Sinatra was performed. We still had songs by him such as My Way and The Way You Look Tonight. There were also performances of Aretha Franklin’s Natural Woman, but what was a better way of closing the cover session with Earth, Wind, and Fire’s September? There is never a better time to perform such a song than at the end of the month of September.

Maurice Kirya took to stage and kicked off his performance with Entebbe off his 2022 album, The Road to Kirya. In fact, a big number of Kirya’s songs of the night were from his latest album.

The album was recorded and almost tailored for nights like this one. Most of the music is a crossbreed between his signature soul and jazz. When he performed Sejjiga or Muse, you could not help, but appreciate the way they sounded.

Protecting the iconic green space

But Kirya has probably the most bankable music by a local artiste. There is more that can be done with it on an orchestra and Kyagulanyi and team did exactly that. The loud horns at the beginning of Busabala or the character brought about with violins on Never Been Loved, the last song of the night, made both the songs sound so fresh.

It was a superb night, where the music was extraordinary and most importantly, the purpose of the festival was not forgotten.