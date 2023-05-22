Mesach proves his worth at 46

Going by the numbers that attended Mesach Semakula’s concert at Kampala Serena Victoria Hall last Friday, he now ranks among the few who have so far filled the venue.

Reliable information we received is that by 3pm, 1,400 ordinary tickets had been sold with only a few remaining at the entrance. A day before the event, it was announced that the VIP tables were sold out and our source revealed that they had to change seating arrangement to accommodate 20 more tables from 50 to 70.

There were some scenes at the main entrance and security had to be reinforced to restore order as some people had lost patience and were forcing their way inside the hall while others were being arrested for possessing fake tickets.

The numbers were overwhelming to the point that by 9pm, many revellers were still stuck outside with their tickets after they were told the venue could no longer be accessed. Some were seen leaving in disbelief while others stayed behind with hope that perhaps a solution would be found in their favour.

The VIPs on the other hand, who came for the show from 8pm onwards used another entrance. They were ushered in through the lobby that led backstage. It was still in the lobby that artistes, their managers and a few journalists were camped.

Meanwhile inside the hall, all seats were occupied and those whose legs could not support them were seen seated on the stairs in the hall while many resorted to standing throughout the entire show.

This all, however, did not stop things from going on as planned. The show started slightly a few minutes past 8pm with a deejay session before Mesach took it on, escorted by four dancers.

With a full house, it was clear that Mesach would start with a song about his fans and knowing how important that was, he kicked off his first session with Bawagizi Bange, a song that appreciates the support from his fans over the 15 years he has actively been doing music.

He then performed Ndeka Nkole, Walumbe Mubbi, Totya Bigambo, Bekengere, Kankutendereze, Abakazi abaguma, Ntongo, Bestie, Oli Miss, Ani Mukwano Gwo acoustic version and Omwana wa Muteesa.

He then left the stage for the other artistes who had come to support him, including Carol Nantongo, Moreen Nantume, Chris Evans, Catherine Kusasira, Kibijigiri, Irene Namatovu, Eddy Yawe and Haruna Mubiru. But it was Ronald Mayinja whose presence surprised many, going by the previous rumours that the two had fallen out. David Lutalo as always has been a crowd puller while Jose Chameleone’s session had everyone on their feet.

Previous acts performed two songs each but Chameleone did five without breaking.

Mesach returned for his last session in an all-black outfit; a shiny long sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes with a hat and he did not waste any time doing the late Basudde’s Baddu, Tukwego, First Aid, Taliyo and Siggwe Ansimila, among many more.

He ended his show with Omutanda, a song that earned him the ‘Sir’ title from the King of Buganda.