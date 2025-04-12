Miss Climate Awareness shines on Women’s Day

Last month, the National Theatre became the stage for an insightful and thought-provoking celebration focused on the urgent issue of climate change. The chatty event kicked off with a compelling question from one of the judges: “What is climate change in your mother tongue?” This prompted murmurs and curious glances, with many in the audience turning to their neighbours for answers.

But the questions did not stop there. “What have you done in the past 60 days to address the climate crisis that is making our planet unbearably hot?” asked another judge. “Climate change is already here.

Just look at the floods in the Rwenzori Mountains, the droughts in Karamoja, and the landslides in Bududa. These are not just statistics—they are real consequences!” With these thought-provoking questions, the event took an exciting turn, offering a rich blend of brain teasers, poetry, music, and dance from the 10 contestants.

The competition became more than just an exhibition of talent; it was a clarion call to action, highlighting the need to confront the climate crisis head-on.

During the event, Edwin Muhumuza, one of the judges, asked a provocative question: “What would you say to President Trump if you met him?” Sandra Namirembe, who went on to claim the title, answered with clarity: “I would urge him to reconsider the hard-won ‘loss and damage’ fund and revise climate policies to benefit vulnerable countries such as Uganda, which are suffering from climate disasters,” Namirembe said.

“The USA ought to return to funding global climate finance programmes, such as the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which will support nations to shift away from fossil fuels.” Her response was a powerful reminder of the global nature of climate change and the collective action needed to address it.



