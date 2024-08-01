Miss Uganda 2024 grand finale set to dazzle audiences

The Miss Uganda Foundation, in partnership with StarTimes Uganda, is thrilled to announce the Grand Finale of the Miss Uganda 2024 pageant, taking place on August 3, 2024, at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel in Kampala. The event will be broadcast live on Makula KiKa at 7 PM, allowing a nationwide audience to witness the crowning of the next Miss Uganda.

An evening of glamour and entertainment

The highly anticipated event promises an evening filled with entertainment and glamour, featuring musical performances by legendary artists Maddox Ssematimba, Jackie Chandiru, YKEE Benda, and the popular D'Maestroz Band. The audience can look forward to an array of captivating performances that highlight the rich cultural tapestry of Uganda.

Contestants from across the nation

Twenty-eight contestants, representing all regions of Uganda, will compete for the coveted title, showcasing their beauty, talent, and charisma. These contestants have undergone rigorous training and preparation, and each brings a unique story and perspective to the stage. The pageant aims to celebrate not only physical beauty but also the intelligence, compassion, and cultural pride of Ugandan women.

Celebrating Ugandan culture and diversity

The event will be a spectacular display of true Ugandan beauty, cultural diversity, and entertainment. From traditional dances to contemporary performances, the evening will reflect the vibrant and diverse heritage of Uganda. The contestants will participate in various segments, including traditional wear, evening gowns, and talent showcases, allowing them to express their individuality and cultural heritage.

StarTimes Uganda's commitment to local content

StarTimes Marketing Director, Lule Isma, expressed delight in bringing local premium beauty competitions to Makula KiKa viewers, allowing them to follow the event live from the comfort of their homes. "We are proud to support the Miss Uganda pageant, which not only highlights the beauty and talent of Ugandan women but also promotes our cultural values and traditions," said Isma. "Our partnership with the Miss Uganda Foundation reflects our commitment to providing quality local content that resonates with our audience."

Makula KiKa, a local TV channel exclusive to the StarTimes platform, offers a variety of local entertainment and is available on Satellite, Antenna decoder, and Mobile APP (StarTimes ON App) platforms. The channel is known for its high-quality programming that includes dramas, reality shows, and cultural programs, making it a favorite among Ugandan viewers.