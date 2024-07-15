Miss Uganda contestants in boot camp ahead of finals

Hannah Karema’s reign as Miss Uganda is almost coming to an end.

Karema’s reign saw her become the first runner-up Miss World Africa at the 71st Miss World event held in India and was also ranked among the top 10 queens with the best project, “beauty with purpose”.

Recently, Karema was among the spectators during the unveiling night of the 28 finalists to contest for this year’s top crown during the presentation night at Sheraton Hotel Gardens.

It was an interesting night for the girls who made their way on stage in different outfits with details of the creations and bios displayed on the screens.

Some of the contestants had rallied their fans and family members to attend the unveiling and they surely made their presence felt throughout the evening.

Their loved ones came with vuvuzelas and whistles, blowing them away throughout the entire night. Those without vuvuzela’s and whistles showed their support by lifting placards bearing names and pictures of people they support.

The atmosphere was noisy to the extent that Miss Uganda CEO Brenda Nanyonjo cautioned the audience not to bring anything besides their voices to the grand finale as it would distract the whole process for the judges.

“Please leave the vuvuzelas and whistles at home otherwise we will not hear anything at the grand finale. The judges will need total silence to help in their judging, so you will have to bear with us please,” she said during her speech.

Nanyonjo further thanked her partners, including Star Times for the endless support and parents and guardians for trusting her with their children and promising them that they are in safe hands.

Among the notable people in attendance was designer Abbas Kaijuka, who designed among others, outfits for singer Lydia Jazmine and Brenda Nanyonjo, Miss Uganda Hannah Karema, and model scout Joram Muzira.

Away from the catwalk and unveiling of the contestants, the evening also saw Lydia Jazmine entertain guests with some of her top-charting hits, including Kapeesa, First Born, Masuuka and Same Way to the excitement of the crowd.

The 28 contestants are at a boot camp, where they are engaged in several activities to help build their personal development, teamwork, and moral support, among other things.