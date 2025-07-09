Mugabi: Beauty queen preserving culture

When Ruth Sanyu Mugabi stepped onto the global stage at the Miss Culture International 2025 pageant in Indonesia, on June 21, she was not just wearing an outfit. She was draped in the heartbeat of her nation. Her costume, made from Uganda’s sacred bark cloth, braided with raffia and sisal, was more than a garment. It was a statement, a tribute to generations of Ugandans whose identities are woven into soil, story, and spirit. As she stood tall among women from Vietnam, Japan, South Africa, and beyond, Mugabi carried Uganda on her back - literally and figuratively. And the world noticed.

From Indonesia capital city of Medan to Uganda’s capital of Kampala, eyes turned to this radiant 27-year-old teacher, who clinched not only the Best National Costume award but also the prestigious title of First Runner-Up Miss Culture International 2025-becoming the first Ugandan and the first African woman to do so. “It was not just about winning,” she says, gleaming with conviction. “It was about representing my roots, my people, and our culture. I did not go with plastic or glitter. I went with bark cloth, woven baskets, and authenticity. And that spoke louder than any crown.”

First pageant

Mugabi’s journey into pageantry began in childhood. Raised in a humble Ugandan home, she was the kind of child who found joy in mirrors, cloth scraps and being the centre of attention. “I always wanted the limelight,” she laughs, “but I was not allowed to pursue beauty pageantry as a child. My parents were focused on academics. So, I waited. And when I got my chance at university, I did not look back.” While studying at Kyambogo University, Mugabi entered her first pageant, Miss Tourism Kyadondo. Although she did not win the crown, Mugabi found her voice. She also discovered that pageantry was more than just makeup and high heels. “It was about storytelling. I realised I could use the stage to speak for my culture, for children, for education. That is when everything changed,” she says.

Planting seeds

Today, Mugabi teaches art at Beanstalk Daycare Nursery School, but her classroom extends far beyond four walls. Her chalkboard is Uganda’s red earth; her syllabus is culture, empowerment, and identity. After her stint as Miss Tourism Uganda 2023/2024, she launched a community initiative aimed at teaching children practical skills such as painting, bead-work, and making reusable sanitary pads. Her first stop was St. Mbaaga Primary School, where she ran a three-week training camp.

“The children had never touched a paintbrush before,” she smiles. “But by the end, they were creating beautiful art pieces that told stories. We even organised an exhibition for their parents. That is when I knew we were planting real seeds.” Her vision is to nurture a generation of young, creative, socially aware entrepreneurs. “It is not just about talent,” she says. “It is about self-worth. I want every child to know their hands, their ideas, and their culture matter.” This is why out there, she wore Uganda, stitch by stitch.

The winning costume

At Miss Culture International, Mugabi took her message global - quite literally, on her sleeves. Her costume, designed by Ugandan artisan Rebecca Kisakye, was an intricate tapestry of Uganda’s diverse heritage. From the west came the endiiro baskets filled with fruit. From the north, symbols of tribal artwork. The bodysuit base was made of raffia and bark cloth, Uganda’s most sacred material- traditionally used in rituals and heritage ceremonies. “I wanted to embody Uganda in one piece,” she explains. “The land, the women, the spirit, the work. Even the crown I wore was inspired by our national bird, the crested crane’s elegant posture.” This piece of ancestry, agriculture, and authenticity was not a costume but a story. “The judges told me they could feel something,” she says.

“That it was not just beautiful - it was meaningful.” She was proud to hold Uganda’s flag high, her heart higher. As such, winning the title of First Runner-Up was monumental, but the most powerful moment came when she held the Ugandan flag on stage. “I had tears in my eyes,” she remembers. “It felt as if I was carrying millions of Ugandans with me. That flag was not just fabric - it was every child who dreams, every artist who struggles, and every woman who dares.” Her voice cracks slightly as she adds: “That was not just my win. It was Uganda’s win.” Her participation also broke barriers for African representation in global pageantry spaces often dominated by Western and Asian contestants.

The smile

When asked to describe herself, Mugabi pauses, then says something that speaks volumes: “I am a happy, jolly person. My smile tells a story.” And what story is that? “When I smile,” she says, “I want people to feel safe. Like they have found someone who sees them. Like they have found home.” Mugabi considers herself more than a beauty queen. She considers herself a storyteller, a mentor, a culture ambassador on a mission to preserve what is fading and inspire the young to love what is theirs.



