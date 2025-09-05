Mugenyi’s The Awakening: A saxophonist’s call to spirit and sound

The Awakening carries the full arc of that story. Each of the 10 tracks feels like a diary entry written in sound, unhurried, yet charged with conviction. Some of these songs date as far back as 2017. And that patience has paid off. Brian Mugenyi’s latest album, available on major streaming platforms, is not the hurried work of an artiste chasing trends. It is, in his words, “the fruit of years of refinement.” He started off by playing a piano at the age of eight. That early exposure laid a foundation of curiosity. “In 2007 or 2008, I watched Isaiah Katumwa play at Calvary Chapel in Kampala. I was inspired,” he says. Something in the way Katumwa’s saxophone filled the room convinced him that this was not just performance but a calling.

Soon after, a friend, Mulungi Sseruwo, placed a saxophone in his hands and taught him the D major scale. “That gift, small in the moment, turned into a lifelong pursuit of sound and spirit. And music has never been about entertainment alone. The Spirit of God has caused an awakening in me for this one. A lot of the songs were created in the wee hours of the night,” he explains of the album. Night Whispers feels like a lullaby to a restless soul, The saxophone floating gently over soft keys. Spirit’s Call begins with stillness before swelling into improvisation, the kind that sounds less like performance and more like prayer. “This album is my testimony. The melodies came in silence, when the world was asleep. I just obeyed.

The album is not without its moments of joy,”Mugenyi describes it. On Zinamu, Mugenyi opens the window wide. “When Peter Omega visited me in Nairobi, Kenya, I asked him to lay some guitars on the song,” he says. “It encourages us to enjoy life and not worry about anything.” The track sparkles with Omega’s crisp guitar riffs, weaving around Mugenyi’s warm sax. The groove carries a contagious lightness, music that exhales and lets you smile. Every note on The Awakening bears the imprint of Mugenyi’s wide-ranging inspirations. “My production skills have been influenced by the Holy Spirit,” he begins, “and then Gerald Albright, Charlie Parker, Michael Brecker, Kirk Whalum, Kenny G, Oscar Peterson.”

But he doesn’t stop at jazz greats. He adds: “I love avant-garde musicians like Snarky Puppy, Anomalie, Dirty Loops. And even electronic producers like Virtual Riot, Mr. Bill, Big Z, Andrew Huang.” The result is an album that straddles genres. Joy Overflow begins as a gospel hymn before sliding into a jazz-fusion groove. Walk With Me is stripped-down and intimate, almost like a late-night conversation. The opening track, Awakening (Intro), layers electronic atmospherics beneath the sax, signalling a willingness to experiment. For Mugenyi, this balance is intentional. “I want my music to carry my African identity, but also to speak globally,” he says. African jazz doesn’t have to imitate, it can innovate.” Although born and raised in Uganda, Mugenyi has called Nairobi home since 2016. “I felt I needed to be in a more dynamic space, well-situated to have global impact, without being too far from home,” he says.

“Kenya seemed like the perfect space.” He is quick to point out what each country has given him. “Uganda nurtured my craft, and Kenya perfected it.” His gratitude is broad and sincere. “I was well received by my Kenyan brothers and sisters. I can’t possibly name everyone, but I’m grateful for my wife, Chebet Cheres, mother of my son Gezi, for Apostle Joseph Hellon, and the family of Rev Julian Kyula,” he reflects. “In Uganda, I’ll never forget Dr Maria Park Kim at Africa Institute of Music, who nurtured my musicianship in my formative years.” This dual belonging is audible in The Awakening. The rooted warmth of Uganda meets the cosmopolitan polish of Nairobi, and the music breathes across both landscapes.

Beyond technique and collaboration, lies conviction. “After a long time without releasing an album, this one feels like a door opening,” Mugenyi says. “There is going to be a consistent flow of releases after this.” The record, then, is both culmination and prologue. It closes a season of waiting and opens a new era of creativity. The message is simple but profound: joy, gratitude, and faith. Mugenyi frames it plainly. “I want to have tremendous global impact and spread the love of God everywhere I go.” His live shows are expected to expand the album’s textures. Extended solos, improvisations, and spontaneous energy will likely bring another dimension to songs like Spirit’s Call and Zinamu. In performance, the lines between testimony and concert blur, making the audience part of the prayer. Mugenyi’s The Awakening is an album that lingers.

It is the work of a musician confident enough to blend influences, humble enough to credit his teachers, and brave enough to place faith at the centre of his art. If earlier works showed promise, this record confirms maturity. It is both a saxophonist’s diary and a believer’s declaration. The tracks do not clamour for attention but invite the listener into a slower, deeper engagement. In the end, The Awakening is less about entertainment and more about presence. It shows an artist who has learned to wait, refine, and speak only when he has something worth saying. And now, with this album, he does.



