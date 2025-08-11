Music, drama @20 years of Pr Bugembe

At a time when most artistes who participated in the Tubonga Naawe project 10 years ago received the biggest backlash from the public, Wilson Bugembe was safe. He was never boycotted. Years later, he also took part in Tuliyambala Engule, a project spearheaded by Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

But while others were being scrutinised by the government, still Bugembe never received any oppression for his partaking in this project. Last weekend, Friday and Saturday during his 20-year music celebrations, he had all parties in attendance.

Those from the government and the opposition and they all came with one common goal – to celebrate Bugembe’s two-decade music career. Bugembe, who also doubles as a pastor, made history at Kampala Serena Hotel, breaking Sheebah’s 2022 two-day music show.

Unlike Sheebah who planned the show that way, Pr Bugembe announced a second concert after ordinary tickets and VIP tables sold out three days before and still , day two sold out too. But a lot played out in Pr Bugembe’s favour for him to have achieved this.

Besides being a likeable character, he has a good catalogue and is a pastor with a huge following. What happened on day two was a replica of day one and Bugembe summarised his 20-year music journey in six hours. It was never a dull moment on the stage, with everything drama, music and dance taking centre stage on both nights.

His songs always have a story line and he exhibited that on stage, involving comedians such as Fun Factory, Amooti, Optional Allan, Kalela, Kapere, Herbert Mendo and Leila Kachapizo, musicians Rema Namakula and Nina Roz, YouTubers Kasuku, Coco and Zubeda among others in songs such as Mpangira Akawala Ako and Bilibabitya in different skits just as it is in his videos.

Pr Bugembe outdid himself, performing most songs on his catalogue, including Katonda, Wanaaza, Katonda Wabanaku, Bamuyita Yesu, Mukama Njagala Kumanya, Lengera Embaata, Samson, Yobu and Akaseera, among others while the audience responded in equal measure, adhering to his requests whenever he asked them to dance.

It was not a one-man show though as other artistes; Jose Chameleone, Maureen Nantume, Mesach Semakula, B2C’s Mr Lee, Eddy Kenzo among others supported him both on stage and in attendance.