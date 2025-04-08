Musician Fik Gaza expected in court

Local artiste Shafiq Jjingo, alias Fik Gaza, who was arrested last Thursday along with three other aides is expected to appear in court today.

Fik Gaza was detained at Katwe Police Station along with Najib Magoola, David Mutuba, alias Marvin Gaza, and Charles Zziwa, also known as Mzungu.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the four suspects were supposed to appear in court last Friday, but their case developed a new twist.

“They were supposed to appear in court last Friday, but the State Attorney told us to change the case they were arrested for from aggravated robbery to simple robbery,” said Mr Onyango.

He added that they followed the State Attorney’s instructions and are taking him to court with the Katwe file of simple robbery.

Mr. Onyango, however, said there is another aggravated robbery file from the Wakiso police, who have requested that the Katwe police continue detaining him until they obtain a statement from him and his aides. “We might take him to court today, but we are still waiting for police from Wakiso to come and talk to him and get his statement,” he added.

Fik Gaza, Magoola, Marvin Gaza, and Mzungu were arrested following a police operation. “Following a surge in robbery cases within and outside Katwe division, a targeted operation was conducted at the residence of Shafiq Jjingo alias Fik Gaza. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects,” said Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

Mr Onyango also added that Fik Gaza’s residence was found to be harbouring some of the city’s most wanted criminals. During the operation, exhibits including pangas, military-like attire, and suspected narcotics were recovered.

Fik Gaza is a Ugandan dance hall and ragga artiste who started pursuing music professionally in 2018 after breaking away from Fangone Forest of Mr Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin, to form his ‘Gaza Empire’. He is famed for songs like Banana, Bukuta Bukuta, Muchezo, Butiti, Nsigo, Hello and Sanyu, among others.



