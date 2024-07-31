My music has defined a generation - Jose Chameleone 

It's no secret that Jose Chameleone is gearing up for his monumental Legend in Gold concert at the Kampala Serena on August 30.

Earlier in the year, the artiste promised to put up a show where access was a flat $100 for everyone. In fact, that’s how the concert was first conceptualised.

According to Hannington Bugingo, one of the organisers of Chameleone’s Legend in Gold, the idea was mooted after the artiste had a conversation with one of his artiste friends, Kofi Olomide.

Bugingo says Kofi Olomide stages intimate shows of about $100 (approximately Shs350,000) per person. They thought an artiste of Chameleone’s status should be putting up such shows.

“However, after looking at the state of the economy and the fact that we have not been promoting this show for long, we had to reconsider,” he says.

Jose Chameleone’s concert drive was launched at the Kampala Serena last week when ticketing procedures were announced before the press.

According to Bugingo, the public will be able to purchase tickets through Airtel Money Pay, who also happen to be partners at the show.

Chameleone said he has always wanted to have a show that can be enjoyed by a section of his audience that does not want to come to stadiums.

“I have been singing for more than 25 years, and rarely do I put on shows where I’m celebrating a legacy. This, for me, is not a concert, it is a celebration,” he said.

Chameleone also noted that over the years he has performed, his music has reached almost every household, and thus, on August 30, he believes he will be celebrating a career with Ugandans who have been there for the ride.

Flanked by his brother Douglas Mayanja, Chameleone also urged Ugandans to come out in large numbers and support his brother’s concert this weekend at the Hotel Africana.